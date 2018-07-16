Mobile device management Market by Top Manufactures, Material, Production, Geography 2018 analysis and Forecast 2022

Global Mobile Device Management Market – Overview

Mobile device management is a type of software which helps in monitoring and securing employees mobile devices. Since mobile devices are deployed across various verticals across and outside organizations, there is necessity to track their usage and mobility of data within and outside the organization. The software uses security tools to create a malware layer which helps in securing the enterprise network. These activities are tracked by IT departments of respective organization. Mobile device management is capable of mobile policy management, security management, inventory management, telecom service management and many more. The features of mobile device management comprises of managing all devices from centralized console by ensuring device and data security.

Mobile device management solutions can be applicable in BFSI, telecommunications, Education, healthcare, consumer electronics and many others. Increase in Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Work policy among organizations is the major factor driving the market. Increasing smart phone penetration increases the security risks associated within the organization. So to secure the data mobile device management is being highly adopted among enterprises. Adoption of cloud based services and mobile workforce development are fuelling the market growth. The high cost associated with deployment of Mobile device management software is hampering the market growth.

Key Players:

Nokia Corporation (Finland), Vodafone Group Plc. (UK), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Amtel Inc. (U.S.), Airwatch (U.S.), Soti Inc. (Germany), Citrix solutions (U.S.) and Mobile Iron (U.S.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Mobile Device Management Market.

Industry News

February, 2018 – Sicap Schweiz, provider of telecommunication and Internet of Things to mobile network operators, have updated their existing device management solutions to support VoLTE feature. This update helps in providing VoLTE device compatibility for all the operating systems that are available in mobile and can detect all VoLTE handsets.

January, 2018 – Pradeo Security Systems, a cyber-security company that offers cyber security solutions, partnered with Samsung to offer security solutions known as Knox Security platform. The software provided by Pradeo helps Samsung users by watching the network and helps in stopping operation if an unusual behaviour is detected.

Global Mobile Device Management Market – Competitive Analysis

The Market of Mobile device management appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms. Prominent vendors of Mobile device management are targeting to invest more in technology and research and development activities to innovate their already existing products.

Global Mobile Device Management Market – Segmentation

The Global Mobile Device Management Market (MDM) can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by revenue: Comprises Security, network service, device, risk and application management.

Segmentation by deployment: Comprises on-cloud and on-premise

Segmentation by application: Comprises Education, healthcare, consumer electronics, and banking among others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Global Mobile Device Management Market – Regional Analysis

The global mobile device management market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America dominates the global mobile device management in terms of market share and is expected to grow in the future. Owing to increased smart phone penetration, adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy are driving the market in this region. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show high growth rate during the forecast period. Adoption of cloud based solutions by enterprises, deployment of mobile workforce solutions, increasing penetration of smart phones are primarily driving the market.

