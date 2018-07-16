Global Ethiprole Market Opportunity Assessment Study 2020

Insecticides are the substances that are used for termination of insects affecting the plants and fruit trees. Insecticides are majorly used in agriculture to reduce the impact of insects primarily responsible to reduce the productivity of plants. Ethiprole belongs to the family of phenylpyrazole chemicals. These chemicals are known to affect the central nervous system of insects by blocking their glutamate-gated chloride channel, inducing toxicity in the insect. This makes ethiprole most effective insecticide for crops most affected by insects and also for the crops used after long storage. The demand for ethiprole is majorly dominated by its usage in agriculture. Considering, the growth in agricultural demand in current decade the requirement for ethiprole is expected to increase. The market for insecticides in general is dominated by developed regions. However, with escalating demand for better protection from insects in developing economies, the demand for ethiprole is expected to be increased in Asia Pacific region in next six years.

Ethiprole was developed by Bayer CropScience Ltd. in 1994. Ethiprole is presently used rice crops, cotton, soybeans, tea and other vegetables directly and for storage of wheat, peanuts, corn pome and other citrus fruits against several insects affecting them. The ability of ethiprole is further enhanced by its usage along with other insecticides. Presently, ethiprole is used as an effective insecticide for controlling plant hoppers, thrips, aphids, weevils, flies, maggots, grasshoppers, phyllids, leaf miners and white flies. Ethiprole provides excellent resistance to rice crops against stink bugs making ethiprole highly suitable for rice crops. Ethiprole belongs to the family of phenylpyrazole insecticides. These insecticides are highly toxic in nature and demonstrate carcinogenic effects in humans. However, no concrete data regarding the carcinogenetic effect of ethiprole is available. Moreover, the strong ability to control the insects makes the market for ethiprole lucrative for various manufacturing companies.

The developing economies across Asia Pacific region are anticipated to be the fastest growing market for ethiprole in the next few years. The main reason for this is the rising demand for insecticides to control the growth thrips, weevils, plant hoppers, flies, aphids and maggots in China and India due to growing need for better yield for fulfilling the increasing food demand from the constantly escalating population. Furthermore, developed countries are focusing on achieving maximum agriculture output from the existing arable land. All these factors are creating a positive prospect for the global insecticides industry in general. However, the ethiprole market faces problem of problem of leeching reducing the life span in soil, moderating its effectiveness after long time. However, when the tests were conducted during storage ethiprole in combination with other insecticides provided better control over pests and insects for over 6 moths regardless of the temperature fluctuations. In spite of this, the potential carcinogenic effects of ethiprole are currently under laboratory tests, making it less favorable in developed regions. These factors have presently limiting the usage of ethiprole to certain crops and in certain countries. For instance, ethiprole is currently not registered to use on any crops in the U.S. and in Canada. Furthermore, considering the effectiveness on rice crops, ethiprole insecticide is permitted to be used on rice crops in China, Brazil, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Japan. Thus, the existing manufacturers operating in the ethiprole market are largely focusing on the developing countries for tapping their massive market potential. The preliminary tests with ethiprole did not confirm any carcinogenic effects. This reason is expected to have a positive impact on ethiprole market thus, boosting the demand for ethiprole insecticide across the globe. Bayer Cropscience AG is one of the major manufacturers of ethiprole insecticide.