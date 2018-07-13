Wound Closure Market Is Expected to Increase to US$ 15 Billion by 2025

A Research Study Titled, “Wound Closure Market By Product And Application – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025” Published By Crystal Market Research.

Market Highlights- Wound Closure Market

The Global Wound Closure Market Is Expected To Be Around $15 Billion By 2025. Some Of The Key Driving Factors For The Market Growth Are, Effectiveness Of Advanced Wound Closure Products In Enabling Faster Healing Of Chronic Wounds, Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases Around The World And Increasing Demand For Minimally Invasive Wound Closure Procedures. According To A 2016 Study Conducted By The National Center For Biotechnology Information (NCBI), It Is Projected That 1 To 2% Of The Population In Developed Countries Will Experience A Chronic Wound In Their Lifetime. The Study Further States That Around 6.5 Million Patients In The U.S. Are Affected With Chronic Wounds Every Year.

Competitive Analysis:

Some Of The Key Players In The Global Wound Closure Market Are:

Smith & Nephew PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, 3M Company, Baxter International Inc., Deroyal Industries, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Cryolife, Inc., Derma Sciences Inc. (Acquired By Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation) And BSN Medical Gmbh (Acquired By SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (Publ)).

Wound Closure Market -Product Outlook

Haemostatic And Sealing Agents Are Used To Prevent Excess Blood Loss During Surgical Repair Procedures. Hemostasis Refers To The Formation Of Blood Clot At The Site Of Injury. Hemostatic Agents Prevent Excess Flow Of Blood Either Mechanically Or By Augmenting The Coagulation Cascade. Topical Tissue Adhesives Also Known As Skin Adhesives Are Effective In Many Skin Wounds/Cuts. They Are Generally Used To Treat Superficial Skin Wounds.

Wound Closure Market -Application Outlook

On The Basis Of Applications, The Global Wound Closure Market Is Broadly Segmented Into Chronic And Acute Wound Care. Increase In The Number Of Traumatic Wounds And Road Accidents Will Favorably Contribute To The Growth Of Acute Wound Care Segment Over The Forecast Period. Rising Geriatric Population Around The World And Increasing Incidence Of Lifestyle Diseases Such As Diabetes Has Been Majorly Responsible For The Increase In Number Of Cases Of Diabetic Foot Ulcers And Pressure Ulcers In Recent Years.

Wound Closure Market -By Region

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Regional Outlook And Trend Analysis

In 2016, North America Held A Major Share Of The Global Wound Closure Market Due To Increasing Prevalence Of Lifestyle Diseases Such As Diabetes. Moreover, Increasing Number Of Surgical Procedures Performed Every Year Is Also Expected To Contribute The Growth Of North American Wound Closure Market During The Forecast Period. Asia-Pacific Wound Closure Market Is Expected To Exhibit Significant Growth During The Forecast Period Owing To Prevalence Of Unmet Medical Needs In Emerging Economies Such As India And China And Increasing Focus On Development Of Healthcare Infrastructure In The Region.

