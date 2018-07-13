Integration Platform as a Service Market 2018 Growing Demand from Emerging Technology and Innovation till 2023
White Box Server Market Sales, Supply and Consumption 2018 Global Analysis and Forecast to 2023
Specialty Coating Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2023
Smart Lighting Market Trends, Growth, Segment Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Connected Healthcare Global Market 2018 to Perceive Heightened Growth with CAGR of 30.2% by 2022

Press Releases Today

SHEMFORD Group of Schools conferred with the ‘BEST SCHOOL FOR INNOVATION & VALUE BASED EDUCATION’ by ASSOCHAM

Education

New Delhi, 13th July, 2018: ASSOCHAM India organised ‘EDUMEET 2018 & EDUCATION EXCELLENCE AWARDS’ at Hyatt Regency Hotel, Kolkata. SHEMFORD Group of Schools has been felicitated with the ‘BEST SCHOOL FOR INNOVATION & VALUE BASED EDUCATION’ Award. The SHEMFORD Group has been progressing with a futuristic vision to make children ready to face the global challenges. ASSOCHAM recognised the sincere contribution of the group in the field of education and acknowledged the effort with this prestigious award. Mrs. Meenal Arora, the Founder Director of SHEMFORD Group of Schools & Executive Director of SHEMROCK Group of Schools and Mr. Amol Arora, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director of SHEMROCK & SHEMFORD Group of Schools were presented the award by Dr. HP Kanoria, Chairman, SREI Foundation.

Mrs. Meenal Arora, Founder Director of the Group expressed her joy on the occasion by saying,” SHEMFORD’S core belief is to make learning interesting, engaging and motivating for each child. We are honored to have been recognized by ASSOCHAM for our innovation and value based education. This award is an acknowledgement of our efforts towards creating a stress-free learning environment for all the children across the country. It is a privilege to be recognized on such a prestigious platform.”

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.