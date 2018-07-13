Research Deliver Insight into Global IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room Market

Summary:

Integrated Operating Rooms were conceptualized in the late 1960’s but have evolved with the rapid advancement of new technology. The essential idea is that the operating room will have all of the necessary equipment needed for a surgeon in an ergonomic environment. Modern integrated operating rooms are built with state-of-the-art technology that aims to maximize efficiency.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market and splits the IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room market by product type and applications/end industries.

Stryker is the largest supplier of IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room, with a sales market share nearly 52% in 2016. That is to say, Stryker is the most popular IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room in USA, and with half of the IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room in USA.

Stryker was the leading competitor in the integrated operating room market in 2016. The company was one of the first entrants into the integrated operating room market and offers the iSuite™ integrated operating room solution.

The USA average price of IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room is in the decreasing trend, from 1017 K USD/ Unit in 2012 to 983 K USD/ Unit in 2017. With the situation of USA economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The global IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Stryker

Karl Storz

Steris

Olympus

Image Stream

Getinge (Maquet)

Integritech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type covers

High-definition (HD) Display System

Audio and Video Management System

Recording and Documentation System

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Minimally Invasive Surgery

General Surgery

