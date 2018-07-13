Global and United States Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Market-2018 Ashland,Dow Chemical,Shin-Etsu Chemical,Samsung,AkzoNobel
GaN Power Device Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts, Analysis and Overview
Anatomic Pathology Market by Abbott Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Roche Diagnostics Etc Key Players Forecasts Till 2022
Global Cloud Storage Gateway Market Report 2018- Agosto, Amazon Web Services, Ctera Networks Corporation, Emc Corporation, Emulex Corporation
Global Cloud Orchestration Market Report 2018- Ibm Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services

Press Releases Today

India Paint market is going to fetch high growth rate during 2022-23

Business

July 13, 2018 – Aarkstore Enterprise announces the latest research of its publication “India Paint market is going to fetch high growth rate during 2022-23”

India Paint market is going to fetch growth rate around 8% value wise in next six years starting from 2017-18 to 2022-23. Total Paint market is combination of organised market and unorganised market. Both are further segmented into decorative paints and industrial paints. Nowadays Paint using water in place of solvent, Introduction of solar reflective coatings and eco-friendly paints are the major trends in paint industry. With the increasing share of organised market in the paint sector and increasing penetration in the rural market, the market for paint is growing at very fast rate.

Considered for the Report:
Geography: India
Base Year: FY 2016-17
Estimated Year: FY 2017-18
Forecast Year: FY 2022-23

Browse Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.aarkstore.com/manufacturing/960768/india-paint-market-overview-2018-2023

Contact Details:
Aarkstore Enterprise
Phone: +91 998 729 5242
Email: contact@aarkstore.com
Our website: https://www.aarkstore.com/

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.