Global ADHD Therapeutics Market 2024 key Vendors – Concordia International Corp., Eli Lilly and Company, Highland Therapeutics Inc., Etc

Market Research Future published a research report on Global ADHD Therapeutics Market. Report provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 8 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the ADHD therapeutics market and analyze the ADHD therapeutics market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

Acknowledging the value this market is garnering currently and the growth prospect the market is demonstrating worldwide, Market Research Future (MRFR), recently published a brilliant study report giving out the complete market prognosis up till 2024. According to MRFR, the Global ADHD Therapeutics market is expected to grow exponentially, registering a phenomenal CAGR during the forecasted period (2017 -2024).

Other factors propelling the market growth include increasing risk factors, proliferating healthcare sector along with the increasing number of advanced HC facilities and the increasing awareness about the treatment method. Improving economic conditions that enable access to the quality life & to the improved healthcare worldwide are providing impetus to the market growth.

Technological advancements transpired in the medical science backed by the substantial investments in the R&D activities for the innovation & development of novel treatments & medicines, foster the market growth of ADHD Therapeutics, excellently.

On the other hand, factors such as incidents of drug resistance, and unmet clinical needs, coupled with the high cost associated with the treatments are expected to restrict the market growth. Nevertheless, the emergence of Biosimilars would certainly avail affordable, cost- effective medical products, which will in turn, propel the market growth of ADHD Therapeutics.

Global ADHD Therapeutics Market Competitive Analysis

The global ADHD Therapeutics market is a fragmented market with a large number of players. Product development strategy has been curtailed by the excellent efficiency and efficacy of drugs. However, the rise of drug resistance has opened doors for new drug development and is an opportunity for a new market leader. The rise of spurious and counterfeit medicines have reduced the total market revenues and at the same time displaced standard drugs off the market. Key Players are focusing on innovative products with minimum adverse effects, as well as targeting emerging applications to leverage growth opportunities.

ADHD Therapeutics Industry News:

December 04, 2017 – Akili Interactive Labs (US) launched a video game designed to treat kids with ADHD. Although the FDA approval for the game is still awaited, Akili’s ADHD videogame is the world’s first prescription video game & closest to commercialization. The company is also working on a range of games and digital medicines designed to medically treat cognitive conditions such as depression and dementia.

Key Players for Global ADHD Therapeutics Market

Some of the key players in this market are: Concordia International Corp., Eli Lilly and Company, Highland Therapeutics Inc., Janssen Global Services LLC, NEOS Therapeutics Inc., Novartis AG, Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Shire, Teva Pharmaceutical and others.

Segments for Global ADHD Therapeutics Market

Global ADHD therapeutics market has been segmented on the basis of drug types which comprises of stimulants and non-stimulants. On the basis of distribution channels, market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, research laboratories and others.

