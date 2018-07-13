Fluorochemicals Industry 2018 Key Players are 3M (U.S) DuPont (U.S.), Solvay (Belgium), DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. (Japan), Arkema (France), Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (India) to 2023

Fluorochemicals Market

Fluorochemicals Market Overview:

Fluorochemicals market has seen a remarkable growth over the past few years. In 2006, the global market for fluorochemicals was estimated about USD 16 billion. As per MRFR analysis, the growth of global fluorochemicals market will keep on escalating during the forecast period. Fluorochemicals has a number of chemical properties which makes it predominantly desirable for a wide range of different commercial, industrial, and even in medical applications. The global demand for fluorochemicals is mainly come from the continuously growing application segments. Geographically, APAC is expected to be the leading contributor to the global fluorochemicals market by capturing around 40% of global volume. China will continue to be the leading producer.

Fluoropolymers segment holds the major portion of the market due to extraordinary features offered by the product such as efficiency, thermal as well as chemical resistance. The fluorocarbons segment are used in cooling applications to operate as refrigerants, solvents, lubricants, owing to its strength and stability of covalent bonds generated by fluorine attached to the carbon atom. Therefore, it is predicted that the rising environment concerns such as global warming and ozone depletion are set to hamper the fluorocarbon product penetration in the market. Additionally, the inorganics & specialties is predicted to witness a rapid growth due to growing consumption of sodium fluoride as an additive in toothpaste. Refrigeration, aluminum, automobile, electrical & electronics, blowing agents are segregated on the basis of applications.

To Get Sample Report Click Here @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1554

Fluorochemicals Market Key Players:

Fluorochemicals market are 3M (U.S) DuPont (U.S.), Solvay (Belgium), DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. (Japan), Arkema (France), Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (India), Halocarbon Products Corporation (U.S.), Asahi Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc (U.S), and Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico) among others.

Study Objectives of Fluorochemicals Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global Fluorochemicals Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Global Fluorochemicals Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by product type and applicationTo provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Fluorochemicals Market

Fluorochemicals Market Intended Audience:

Fluorochemicals market manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of fluorochemicals market

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

Make an inquiry for buying this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1554

Fluorochemicals Market Regional Analysis:

Fluorochemicals market is segmented across five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America holds the major share of the market due to the growing consumption of fluoride materials in refrigeration, aluminum, blowing agents, and others. The refrigeration segment holds the major portion of the market due to growing consumption of cooling agents in the industry. Thus, this segment is predicted to witness a rapid growth in the market during the forecast period. Therefore, countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are the major players in the market.

The Asia Pacific region is growing significantly due to an increased consumption of fluoride chemicals in refrigeration, automobile, and electrical & electronics sectors. It is predicted that the growing population and rising per capita income in the region are likely to drive the market during the forecast period. The growing consumption of fluoride chemicals in the automobile and electrical & electronics industries has propelled the countries such as China, Japan and India to achieve a stunning growth in the market.

Fluorochemicals Market Segmental Analysis:

Fluorochemicals market is segmented into product, and application. On the basis of the product, the market is further categorized into fluorocarbons, fluoropolymers, inorganics & specialties. Among these, the fluoropolymers segment holds a majority of the market share due to extraordinary features offered by the product such as heat stability, durable nature and strength. The fluorocarbons segment is projected to witness a moderate growth in the market due to hazardous impact generated by the product. The market by application is further categorized into refrigeration, aluminum, automobile, electrical & electronics blowing agents, and others.

Geographical Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of the major geographic regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Fluorochemicals Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain of Global Fluorochemicals Market

5 Industry Overview of Global Fluorochemicals Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

Fluorochemicals Market Table of Content to be Continue….,

Request for an in-depth table of contents for this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fluorochemicals-market-1554

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com