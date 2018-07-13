Epigenetics Market Is Expected to Increase to US$ 1.6 billion by 2025

A research study titled, “Epigenetics Market by product and research area – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025” published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights- Epigenetics Market

The Global Epigenetics Market is expected to be around $1.6 billion by 2025. The market is primarily driven by factors such as increase in research activities related to epigenetics, increasing collaborations between biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies and academic as well as research institutions and rising prevalence of cancer around the world. According to the National Cancer Institute under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, between 2012 and 2030, new cancer cases around the world are expected to increase by 50% from 14 million to 21 million. As per American Cancer Society’s 2017 report, around 1.7 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in 2017 in the U.S. With such significant prevalence of cancer, the demand for advanced epigenetics research activities is expected to increase considerably in coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the key players operating in the global epigenetics market are, Illumina, Inc., Abcam plc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zymo Research Corp, Active Motif Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., New England Biolabs, Inc., Merck KGaA, CellCentric, Eisai Co., Ltd. and Novartis AG.

Epigenetics Market -Product Outlook

Kit’s segment held the major share of the global epigenetics market in 2016 owing to their large scale adoption for conducting epigenetics research by research organizations as well as biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Different kits used for epigenetics research include RNA sequencing kits, whole-genome amplification kits, bisulfite conversion kits and chip-seq kits among others.

Epigenetics Market -Research Area Outlook

Oncology segment held the largest share of the global epigenetics market in 2016 due to increasing demand for cancer research to mitigate the rising incidence of different forms of cancer around the world. However, drug discovery segment is expected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to varied applications of epigenetics in drug development for different diseases such as inflammatory and autoimmune diseases among other types.

Click to Request a Sample:

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC08185

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2016, North America dominated the global epigenetics market owing to the availability of advanced research infrastructure in the region coupled with increasing funding targeted towards research and development in the field of epigenetics. However, Asia-Pacific epigenetics market is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure and presence of unmet medical needs in emerging countries.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Epigenetics market, By Product

Epigenetics Market, By Research Area

Epigenetics Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

…..

List of Tables

Table 1.Epigenetics Market, By Product, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 2.Enzymes Market, By Type ($Million), 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 3.Enzymes Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 4.DNA-Modifying Enzymes Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

($Million)

Table 5.RNA-Modifying Enzymes Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

($Million)

List of Figures

Figure 1.Epigenetics Market Share, By Product, 2016 & 2025 ($Million)

Figure 2.Epigenetics Market, By Research Area, 2016 & 2025, ($Million)

Figure 3.Epigenetics Market, By Region, 2016 & 2025, ($Million)

Figure 4.Illumina, Inc.: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 5.Illumina, Inc.: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

To avail discount, please click on the link @

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/HC08185

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

Judy S,

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com