Discover Market Study on Cell Therapy Market – Pipeline Review, 2018

Cell therapy has come forward as a recent phase of the biotechnology revolution in medical sector. As cell therapy is based on ground-breaking scientific discoveries and various technological advancements. The main aim of cell therapy is to target various diseases at the cellular level by restoring a certain cell population as carriers of therapeutic cargo. It is also used in combination with gene therapy for many diseases. For many diseases, gene and cell therapy are applied in combination.

With new technologies, and different types of cells such as hematopoietic stem cells (HSC), mesenchymal stem cells, skeletal muscle stem cells, lymphocytes, pancreatic islet cells, and dendritic cells, cell therapy can be used for the treatment of a variety of diseases. Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation or Bone marrow transplant is the most commonly used cell therapy to treat a variety of hematologic conditions and blood cancers. Potential applications of cell therapy include treatment of cancers, urinary problems, autoimmune disease, and infectious disease, repairing spinal cord injuries, rebuilding damaged cartilage in joints, improving the immune system, and treatment of neurological disorders.

Adipose tissue-derived stem cells (ADSCs) are another most promising cell types for application in regenerative therapies. Regenerative medicine is an interdisciplinary field comprises of tissue engineering, with an objective of restoration or establishment of the normal functioning of organs.

It is estimated that cell therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR 10.6% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Segmentation

The cell therapy market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, cell source, application, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into autologous, and allogeneic.

On the basis of technology, the market is classified into somatic cell technology, cell immortalization technology, viral vector technology, genome editing technology, cell plasticity technology, and three-dimensional technology. Viral vector technology is further segmented into Ex vivo gene modification of cells and In vivo gene modification of cells.

On the basis of cell source, the market is classified into induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), bone marrow, umbilical cord blood-derived cells, adipose tissue, and neural stem cell.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, neurological, oncology, dermatology, wounds and injuries, ocular, and others.

On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into hospital & clinics, regenerative medicine centers, diagnostic centers, research institutes, and others.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the cell therapy market are Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, MEDIPOST, Osiris, PHARMICELL, NuVasive, Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, ANTEROGEN.CO.,LTD., Cynata, CELLECTIS, BioNTech IMFS, EUFETS GmbH, Cognate, Pluristem, Grupo Praxis, Genzyme Corporation, Advanced Tissue and others.

