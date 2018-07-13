Cement and Concrete Additives Industry Global 2018 Key Players are Lafarge (France), Cement Australia Holdings Pty Ltd (Australia), Concrete Additives & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), BASF SE (Germany) Analysis to 2023

Cement and Concrete Additives Market

Cement and Concrete Additives Market Overview:

Cement and concrete additives are primarily used to reduce the cost of concrete construction; to modify the properties of hardened concrete, to ensure the quality of concrete during mixing, transporting, placing, and curing. Furthermore, to overcome certain emergencies during concrete operations.

Cement and concrete additives market include rapid increase in construction activities owing to necessity to lodge the expanding populace, rising demand for cost effective concrete and cement, and increasing expenditure on research activities. Moreover, the demand for cement and concrete additives is predicted to witness a significant growth over the assessment period due to surging use of concrete and cement to set up various new industries. Furthermore, rapid urbanization coupled with increasing disposable income in the emerging economies is predicted to propel the growth of the market during the assessment period, 2017-2023. However, implementation of strict regulations by various government bodies have restricted the use of toxic organic chemicals used in the production of cement and concrete additives, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Cement and Concrete Additives Market Regional Analysis:

Cement and concrete additives market consists of five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, the Asia Pacific is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR during the review period, 2017-2023 on account of expanding construction industry. The demand for cement and concrete additives is predicted to surge in numerous countries of the Asia Pacific such as China, India, Indonesia, and Japan owing to lodge expanding population. Moreover, the presence of tremendous resources in this region is predicted to fill the demand gap for raw materials which cuts down the importing costs.

The North America has emerged as one of the leading market region for cement and concrete additives followed by Europe and the Middle East & Africa. The North American cement and concrete additives market is predicted to witness a tremendous growth on account of high consumption potential, increasing production capacities, and rising economic growth rate. In North American region, the U.S. is predicted to be a major contributor to the regional growth of cement and concrete additives market and is expected to see a significant demand for cement and concrete additives during the forecast period. As of 2016, the U.S accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow with a moderate CAGR on account of growth in production of cement and concrete additives. Construction activities in hospitals and schools provide another key area for the U.S. construction sector in coming years.

Cement and Concrete Additives Market Key Players:

Cement and concrete additives market are Lafarge (France), Cement Australia Holdings Pty Ltd (Australia), Concrete Additives & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), BASF SE (Germany), Engro Corporation Limited (Pakistan), Sika AG (Switzerland), LANXESS (Germany), Huntsman International LLC (U.S.), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.), and Kao Corporation (Japan) among others.

Cement and Concrete Additives Market Intended Audience:

Cement and concrete additives manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of cement and concrete additives

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

Cement and Concrete Additives Market Segmentation:

Cement and concrete additives market is categorized on the basis of additive type, application, and region. On the basis of additive type, the market is bifurcated into chemical, mineral and fiber. On the basis of application, the cement and concrete additives market is categorized into residential and non-residential, and others. On the basis of region, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

