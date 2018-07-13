Automotive Labels Market Global Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2022

Automotive Labels Market 2018

Global Automotive Labels Market Information Report by Purpose (Asset labels, dome labels), by Mechanism (In-mold, Heat transfer), by Identification (Hologram, Barcode), by Application (Chassis labels, Interior labels) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

A Label is used to identify information written or printed on a piece of paper, cloth, polymer or other materials and attached to an article. Labels used in automotive industry are tough to stand up against harsh environments and provides identification, dating, usage information and security to assure customers that they are getting original manufacturer’s quality products. The market for automotive labels market is growing due to increasing demand for smart labels such as Barcode and RFID in automotive industry for automotive part’s safety, identification and information. Increasing demand for eco-friendly label production techniques is also a major driving factor for the growth of automotive labels market. However, rising raw material cost of labels act as a restraint in the growth of automotive labels market.

Global Automotive Labels market is expected to register a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period, to reach USD 8.05 Billion by 2022.

Key Players

The leading players in the Automotive Labels market are 3M (U.S.), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S), UPM-Kymmene Corporation (Finland), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), Sika AG (Switzerland), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), Barry-Wehmiller Companies Inc. (U.S), Dunmore (U.S.), Lewis Labels Products Corp. (U.S), Precision Contract Manufacturing (U.S) and others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

January, 2015 – Rafsec Ltd., a part of UPM-Kymmene Corporation, is increasing its investment in the development of smart label technologies. Rafsec’s goal is to strengthen its position as a global technological leader in the smart label business and contribute to the growth of the industry by investing heavily in technologies that will help lower the price of smart labels. With this purpose in mind, Rafsec has formed a strategic alliance with the California-based Alien Technology Corp. UPM-Kymmene Corporation has simultaneously made an investment in Alien Technology. Alien Technology has developed technology that paves the way for a significant reduction in the size of smart label microchips as well as a cost-effective method of attaching them to the antenna.

January, 2016– CCL Industries Inc., a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, small businesses and consumers, announced that it has acquired Mabel’s Labels, Inc. and Mabel’s Labels Retail, Inc., privately owned companies with common shareholders, based in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Mabel’s Labels is a well-known North American brand for durable, personalized identification labels for children and families. Fiscal year end March 31, 2016 sales are forecasted to be $9.5 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.8 million for the combined entities..

Automotive Labels Market – Segmentation

The Global Automotive Labels Market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Purpose : Comprises Asset labels, dome labels.

Segmentation by Mechanism : Comprises In-mold and Heat transfer

Segmentation by Application : Comprises Chassis labels, Interior labels

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

The report for Global Automotive Labels Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

