‘The English Short Stories App for Kids’ launched by Ebizzinfotech!

SURAT, INDIA – 11 July 2018: One of the most well known IT association of Surat, ‘Greencom Ebizzinfotech’ recently launched an Android application ‘The English Story: Best Short Stories for Kids’. Subsequent to getting a tremendous accomplishment for the ‘Photography and Videography’ application on Play Store, the firm is ready to accomplish achievement in another application class!

This latest application comprises of more than ‘2500+ English Short Stories’ for kids alongside 12 distinct classes to browse, for example, ‘Akbar Birbal, Tenali Raman, Moral Stories, Funny Stories, Panchatantra, and some more!

✨ Points which makes this application unique:

👉 If you are reading a ‘Sleep time Story’, there is an alternative to set the application to ‘Night Mode’!

👉 Stories of Akbar-Birbal and Tenali Raman will make your kid more shrewd and savvy.

👉 Liked a Story? Press the ‘Star’ button and add it to your ‘Favorites’.

👉 You can share stories with your companions and relative.

👉 This application can be helpful in improving the English reading skill of your kid!

If you wish to re-experience the well-known stories of your childhood, you can get ‘The English Story: Best Short Stories for Kids’ directly from Play Store!

Mr. Suresh Kalathiya, CEO of Greencom Ebizzinfotech feel that “It’s exceptionally significant to get appreciated by the clients, as it holds the major importance behind the development”. While asking about the future progress he answered that “We’re holding up to get the feedback from our clients, and will move as indicated by their necessities”.