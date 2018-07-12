Teddy Riley Honored At the ESSENCE Festival 2018

The 2018 sold out Essence fest closed its doors on Sunday night (July 8) honoring Music mastermind and Grammy Award-winning super producer, Teddy Riley who has officially joined in the ranks of Hollywood’s elite. Teddy Riley has made an impact on music unlike any other.

In recognition of his timeless contributions to music over the last 30 years, the 2018 Essence Festival performer is among the handful of entertainers honored with a star on the coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame. Riley joins a 2018 inductees list that includes entertainment industry heavyweights from across film, television and music, including Lupita Nyong’O, Robert DeNiro, Pink, Tyler Perry and Terrence Howard, among others.

The creator of the revolutionary New Jack Swing sound that forever changed the Hip Hop, Pop and R&B genres, Riley’s influence on music across multiple generations is undeniable. In addition to the accolades he received as a member of R&B groups Blackstreet and Guy, he was also contributed production to help craft the sound for over a dozen award-winning projects from some of the biggest names in music including Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Mary J. Blige, N’Sync, Usher and Britney Spears, to name just a few.

On his essence fest all-star lineup, he had Hip Hop & R&B trailblazers whose infectious sound captivated a generation of music lovers; Wreckx-n-Effect, Blackstreet, guy, tank, swv, Keith sweat, Dave Hollister, Kool moe Dee , Ginuwine and Dougie Fresh. They all did an amazing Job and Teddy is an amazing person. From his booming signature beats as a producer that never hesitate to top the charts and keep heads knocking, to his innovative skill set as an artist that landed him in two of R&B’s most iconic male groups, he is truly the ultimate jack of all trades in the music arena. Riley was also accompanied by His Personal Barber the original Barber doll Brandy Lashay and his PR Tara Thomas.

The 2018 Essence Festival attracted more than 510,0000 attendees to New Orleans this past weekend, making it one of the largest gatherings in the event’s 24-year history. It comes close to the 20th anniversary Essence Festival in 2014, which holds the record with a reported 550,000 fans. For the first time ever, Essence reports, all three nights of the Essence Festival concert series at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome sold out.

About Teddy Riley

An innovator credited with creating New Jack Swing, a genre of music whose influence permeated musical categories including, contemporary R&B, Hip-Hop, Gospel, Soul and Pop since the early 80s, Grammy award winning , multi-platinum mega-producer Teddy Riley continues to remain a relevant force in entertainment. Companies including Yamaha, PreSonus, and AKAI have benefited from his technical expertise lending to the creative properties in some of their products which have been major contributions on today’s ever-evolving market. For more than 30 years Teddy Riley’s career has embodied ingenuity as a recording artist, Songwriter, Producer, Composer, Arranger, Engineer, Music and Technology expert and World music trailblazer. With over 1000 credits to his name, the musical icon has been inducted into the Hip-hop hall of fame and was recently awarded the Soul Train Legend award for his works in creating The New Jack Swing Era of music whose impact changed the sound of R&B indelibly.

