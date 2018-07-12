South Africa Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market (2018-2024)-6Wresearch

Rising Population, Expanding Industrial Sector Along with Growing Government Focus on Development of Water Resources Would Surge the Demand for South Africa Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market During the Forecast Period – 6Wresearch

The waste water treatment chemicals market is at a growing stage in South Africa. Several upcoming residential and commercial sector projects in the country along with increasing water scarcity and growing population are expected to drive the demand for waste water treatment chemicals in South Africa over the coming years. As the number of public utilities and other social infrastructure establishments are expected to increase, the requirement for a clean water supply would also surge correspondingly in future. Additionally, to support the mounting mining and power generation activities of the country, the government is planning to invest heavily in the waste water treatment sector.

According to 6Wresearch, South Africa Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2018-224. Upcoming projects, such as $249 million Water Treatment Plant for Gauteng and $416 million Desalination Plant Project, would increase the demand for waste water treatment chemicals in the country. Moreover, in the 2019 national budget, the South Africa government has allocated $4.2 billion for human settlements, water and electrification programs. Significant rise in spending on water related schemes and projects would have a positive impact on the growth of the waste water treatment chemicals market in South Africa during the forecast period.

According to Ravi Bhandari, Assistant Manager Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, “Flocculants & Coagulants are the key revenue generating segments in the overall South Africa Waste Water Treatment Chemicals market on account of their effective water treatment properties and thus high utilization across many projects.”

“Other major segments include biocides and scale inhibitors. Biocides helps to prevent diseases such as cholera and diarrhea which are prevalent in South Africa and Scale Inhibitors helps to prevent scale formation arising from wear and tear of water treatment equipment. As a result, their market is expected to grow significantly over the coming years,” Ravi further added.

According to Devesh Kumar, Research Associate, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, “By regions, the Western Cape region holds the highest revenue share in the overall South Africa’s waste water treatment chemicals market and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period on the back of several upcoming projects such as Western Cape Water Supply System Augmentation Project.”

“Leading players are introducing new and innovative products in the waste water treatment domain as well as due to dependency of the country over treated water, the market for waste water treatment chemicals in the country would grow at a healthy rate over the next six years,” Devesh further added.

Some of the major players in South Africa waste water treatment chemicals market are – Dow Chemicals, Buckman Africa, BASF, Protea Chemicals, Veolia Water Technologies and ImproChem.

South Africa Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market (2018-2024) provides in-depth analysis with 45 figures and 27 tables covered in more than 160 pages. The report estimates and forecast the overall South Africa Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market by types of chemicals, end-user applications and regions. The report also offer insights on competitive landscape, market share by companies, companies benchmarking, company profiles, market drivers and restraints.

