Rosemary Extract Market to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2028

Rosemary Extract Market Overview:

Rosemary is an herb, the oil of rosemary is extracted from the leaf and used to make medicine for digestion problem. The herb is also good source of iron, calcium and vitamin B-6. Moreover the leaves of rosemary are used in cooking application owing to outstanding health benefits such as improved concentration, digestion, and brain aging. Furthermore, rosemary is a rich source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, which are help to boost the immune system and improve blood circulation.

The global rosemary extract market is projected to grow with 4.8% CAGR and valued at US$ 1,000 Mn over the forecast period. In terms of base case scenario, the global rosemary extract market is anticipated to exhibit at the CAGR of 4.8% during the slated time period to rise the value more than US$ 1000 Mn by the end of 2027.

Rosemary Extract Market Segmentation:

Rosemary Extract Market can be segmented on the basis of Form:

Liquid

Powder

Others

Rosemary Extract Market can be segmented on the basis of Sales Channel:

Indirect Sales

Specialty Stores

Modern Trade

Online Retailers

Others

Direct Sales

Rosemary Extract Market can be segmented on the basis of Application:

Food

Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments

Bakery and Confectionery

Biscuits

Cakes and Pastries

Breads

Others

Dairy Products

Others

Beverages

Specialty Drinks

RTD Tea

Others

Personal Care

Hair Care

Aromatherapy

Skin Care

Perfume and fragrances

Others

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Rosemary Extract Market can be segmented on the basis of Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

The powder segment is anticipoated to be dominat in the global rosemary extract market and anticipated to account hold 45% value share in the base year and the value was nearly US$ 320 Mn in 2017. Furtheremroe, the liquid segment is estimated to account for 45%v and the value was US$ 310 Mn in 2017.

Rosemary Extract Market: Dynamics

The demand of rosemary extract is growing across the global owing to increasing consumer interest in the various fields such as Ayurveda, food industry and pharmaceutics. This increasing consumer interest is anticipated to hike the consumption of rosemary extract as well as increate the global rosemary extract market during the forecast period.

On the flip side, lack of consumption of rosemary extract may affect the consumer heath and also may be cause for vomiting, coma and pulmonary edema.

Rosemary Extract Market: Regional Outlook

North America is projected to be dominating in the global rosemary extract market owing to increasing awareness pertaining to nutritional, safety and therapeutic effects of rosemary extract by the end of 2027. In Latin America region, consumers are highly shifted towards traditional herb and spice extracts in soups, pickles and soups. This factor may enrich the demand of rosemary extract during the forecast period in the region. In Europe, the adoption of rosemary extract has been increased gradually owing to increasing aroma therapists, these aroma therapist are used rosemary oil in the treatment of patient. In APEJ region the government has taken initiative for healthy rosemary extract such as initiation of E-chilli bazar to strengthen the farming community which will likely to contribute significant growth in the rosemary extract market in the region over the forecast period. Middle East and Africa region is also estimated to grow with healthy growth rate owing to increasing usages of organic and natural ingredient in the beauty and cosmetic product, which is anticipated to surge the demand of rosemary extract during the forecast period.

Rosemary Extract Market: Key Players

The key players for the Rosemary Extract Market are following:

Kerry Group Plc.

Dohler GmbH

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Symrise AG

Naturex SA

Olam International

McCormick and Company, Inc

Robertet SA

International Taste Solutions Ltd.

British Pepper & spice Company

Givaudan SA

Takasago International corporation

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Firmenich S A

Kalsec Inc.

Foodchem International Corporation

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Organic Herb Inc.

Research Methodology:

RRI surveys a number of companies in order to estimate the data covered in the report through triangulation methodology. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the drive and application segments covered in the study. The research methodology also includes interviews conducted for various industry leaders by the research experts. This helps the researchers to match their previous findings with the ones confirmed from various resource persons. The report focuses on analyzing the supply-side approaches and keeps a track of that of the demand-side so as to make sure the findings are true. The global market scenario has been derived by consolidation of regional market overviews.

