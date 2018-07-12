Mobile Encryption Market Is Expected to Increase to 4.00 billion by 2023

A research study titled, “Mobile Encryption Market by component, deployment type, end user, application and vertical – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023” published by crystal market research.

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis:

The Global Mobile Encryption Market was worth USD 0.36 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 4.00 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.69% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the mobile encryption market incorporate the rising usage of cell phones and tablets crosswise over undertakings, requirement for stringent consistence and administrative necessities, and expanded concerns for information security and protection issues. Besides, with the consequent increment in the selection rate of cloud-based mobile encryption arrangements, the mobile encryption advertise is foreseen to develop significantly amid the estimate time frame.

Mobile Encryption Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Services

Solution

By Application:

File/folder encryption

Communication encryption

Disk encryption

Cloud encryption

By End User:

Large enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-premises

By Vertical:

Healthcare

Government and public sector

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the market are

Open Whisper Systems, AlertBoot Data Security, Inc, BlackBerry Limited,

Certes Networks, Gold Line Group Ltd, MobileIron, Hewlett-Packard and IBM.

These organizations have implemented different methods such as development of new products; mergers and acquisitions; agreements, partnerships, collaborations and contracts; and business expansions to cater to the mobile encryption market.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America is foreseen to have the biggest share of the market in 2017, while the Asia Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to develop at the most astounding CAGR from 2017 to 2022, in the market. This is primarily in light of the fact that the associations in the developed countries of the United States and Canada are exceptionally engaged toward the early implementation of inventive arrangements acquired from innovative work in security advances.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Cloud encryption is anticipated to develop at the most astounding CAGR amid the figure time frame in the applications portion attributable to the progressing broad implementation of the cloud among organizations over the world. Increment in the force and volume of cyber-attacks has additionally enhanced the concerns related to the security of data for companies that have implemented cloud for information storage. This has empowered the usage of cloud encryption to shield delicate data from security ruptures and burglaries. Plate encryption is assessed to have the biggest market estimate in 2017.

