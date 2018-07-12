Micro Irrigation Systems Market Forecast Report Offers Actionable Insights 2014-2023

A research study titled, “Micro Irrigation Systems Market by product and crop- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023” published by crystal market research.

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis:

The Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market was worth USD 2.11 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 9.71 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.48% during the forecast period.

These systems are low to medium pressure systems that give water to various applications as drip, mist, spray and sprinkle. Micro irrigation systems give water to the plant roots through an intricate pipe system and low discharge emitters. The water discharge design in these systems can be adjusted according to particular plant water prerequisites as some agriculture, and agronomic plants have distinctive necessities. The system parts incorporate channels, low release water-discharging devices, tubes, stream control gear, fitting, and accessories.

Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the market are

Rain Bird, Valmont Industries, Epc Industries Private Limited, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Rivulis Irigation, T-L Irrigation Company, Lindsay Manufacturing, Jain Irrigation Systems, Toro and Netafim.

The business is exceedingly divided with different little, medium and vast industry members. Organizations are investing into R&D activities and fashioning associations with an aim to pick up a more grounded toehold in the market by upgrading their product portfolio.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America represented the biggest share of the worldwide market trailed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Developing districts, for example, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Central and South America are anticipated to encounter extreme water shortage soon attributable to developing water interest for local, business and mechanical purposes. These regions are anticipated to witness lively interest for such advances and are anticipated to be significant request focuses. High predominance in the developed areas and plentiful solid request development in the rising districts offer adequate open doors for the business members.

Click to Request a Sample:

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/SE02578

Market Segmentation

By Product

Sprinkler

Drip

Center pivot

Lateral move

By Crop

Plantation crops

Orchard crops

Field Crops

Forage & turf grasses

Other Crops

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Micro Irrigation Systems Market, By Product

Micro Irrigation Systems Market, By Crop

Micro Irrigation Systems Market, By Region

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Check discount offer for Report click on the link

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/SE02578

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

Judy S,

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com