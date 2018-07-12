Insulation Market: Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players

The Insulation Market was valued around USD 40.06 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach roughly USD 74.75 billion by the end of 2022 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.06% during the forecast years, owing to rising consumer awareness about energy conservation. The encouraging regulatory circumstances in the majority parts of the globe, like novel building codes in the EU which necessitate amplified insulation utilization to trim down energy consumption and it is also anticipated to influence demand growth positively. Rising infrastructure expenditure in developing markets of Asia Pacific region such as China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, etc. is also anticipated to encourage growth over the next few years.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis of Insulation Market:

Asia Pacific regional insulation market directed the global market and reported for around 40% of overall revenue in 2015 globally. The local market is distinguished by elevated insulation requirement in commercial and residential buildings. Eminent industrialization rates together with amplified construction expenditure in developing countries like India and China along with Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Malaysia have impelled the need for improved infrastructure.

Increasing thermal insulation demand in commercial and residential buildings is anticipated to be a key driving factor for the demand from North American region. Rising awareness amongst customers about regulatory policies and energy conservation to cut down greenhouse gas discharges is anticipated to impact the regional market growth positively.

North America’s regional insulation market growth will be prejudiced by initiatives taken by the government like Weatherization Assistance Program that encourages thermal insulation, particularly in low-income households.

Latest industry updates of Players:

Huntsman International LLC (HI) entered into a Credit Agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, Bank of America, N.A. and Citibank, N.A. as co-syndication agents, and Goldman Sachs Bank USA and PNC Bank, National Association, as co-documentation agents, and the lenders thereto, in connection with a $1.2 billion unsecured revolving credit facility (the Credit Agreement). HI may increase the credit facility commitments up to an additional $500 million, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

ROCKWOOL International A/S announced unaudited group earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. For the quarter, the company announced net sales of EUR 603.2 million compared to EUR 534.2 million for the same period a year ago. Operating income was EUR 605.2 million compared to EUR 537.0 million for the same period a year ago.

Johns Manville Corporation Presents at ARC Industry Forum Orlando 2018, Feb-12-2018. Venue: Renaissance Orlando at Seaworld, 6677 Sea Harbor Drive, Orlando, Florida, United States. Speakers: Dave Elmer, IT Manager, North America Manufacturing Systems.

