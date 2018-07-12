Dryshield to Offer Assistance for the Prevention of Water Seepage

Toronto, Ontario, July 11, 2018 — DryShield, a Toronto based professional waterproofing contractor, has decided to offer year round assistance for the prevention and stoppage of water seepage in basement as well as additional parts of the structure. The contractor is cognizant of the contemporary methods that are utilized in Toronto waterproofing. Furthermore, services being offered by the contractor incorporate wet & leaky basement repair, basement wall crack repair, mould removal, dehumidification and waterproofing Toronto properties, including residential and commercial.

The contractor has a team of on-call specialists who not only offer assistance via email and phone, but also visit the properties and meet with the property owners. During the visits, the workforce inspects the basement and additional parts of the property in order to determine the issue along with its source. Once the issue and its source are determined, the workforce informs the property owners about the solution that is required to take care of the situation.

Generally, for seepage due to hydrostatic pressure or improper grading, the contractor suggests external waterproofing. For leakage due to leaky cracks in basement walls, the contractor suggests epoxy or polyurethane injection method. Furthermore, to route and pump out the water that has got into the basement, the contractor suggests internal waterproofing. In case of flooding in the basement, they suggest flooded basement clean up along with mould removal.

Furthermore, their workforce knows how to install internal and external drainage system for the purpose of draining seeped and accumulated water away from the basement. Also, they apply waterproofing sealants on interior and exterior walls in order to avert moisture from getting soaked up in the cellar walls. Thus, for every source or cause of the issue, they’ve a solution to take care of it.

The workforce also informs the property owners about the technicalities of the solution. Also, the information about the materials, tools and duration of the time needed to complete the project is offered to the property owners. Each and every thing that is required in the process is discussed with the homeowners beforehand. Also, the contractor provides homeowners with free estimates for the work.

The suggested solution is implemented only after getting approval from the property owners. Once the paperwork is completed, the contractor’s workforce strives to complete the project within the specified duration. Their methods and solutions are intended to keep basement dry throughout the years. Also, the contractor stays in touch with their clients.

About The Company

DryShield is a Canada based professional waterproofing company. The operational areas of the company are Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. Furthermore, the company has been in the business for more than two and a half decades. The company is committed to doing quality work.

Contact:

Nathan Thava

Dryshield

Toronto, Canada

1-800-277-5411

nathan@dryshield.ca