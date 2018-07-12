Breast Imaging Technologies Market Insights and Industry Analysis for Period 2016 -2025

A research study titled, “Breast Imaging Technologies Market by product – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025” published by crystal market research.

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis:

The Global Breast Imaging Technologies Market is projected to be around $ 6 billion by 2025. The market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide. As per the statistical analysis conducted by GLOBOCAN in 2012, around 1.8 million new breast cancer cases were estimated for 2015 and this number was further projected to reach 2.4 million by 2030. Such significant prevalence of breast cancer will largely contribute to the growth of breast imaging technologies market during the forecast period. Rising geriatric population, increasing awareness related to early breast cancer detection and technological advancement in breast imaging technologies are expected to further propel the market growth during the forecast period. Favorable initiatives undertaken by government and private agencies to increase awareness related to breast cancer and its treatment will also contribute significantly to the market growth in coming years.

Market Segmentation

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Ionizing breast imaging technologies segment held the larger market share in 2016 as they provide critical information related to the occurrence or re-occurrence of tumor aiding the physicians to take timely remedial measures. 3D breast tomosynthesis market is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period as breast cancer in women with dense breast tissues can be easily detected using this technology.

Non-ionizing breast imaging technologies segment is anticipated to show fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the introduction of advanced breast imaging modalities such as automated whole breast ultrasound. Breast MRI segment held the largest share of the non-ionizing breast imaging technologies market in 2016 owing to its high sensitivity towards small abnormalities and its ability to visualize the breast in any orientation.

By Region

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the main players in the global breast imaging technologies market

are, Dilon Technologies, Inc., GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Gamma Medica Inc., SonoCiné, Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (acquired by Canon, Inc. in December 2016), Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc. and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America held the largest share of the global breast imaging technologies market in 2016 owing to rising occurrence of breast cancer in the region along with the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific market is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing healthcare expenditure in the region along with rising patient population and favorable initiatives undertaken by government and private bodies to raise awareness about breast cancer. For instance, in July 2016, Tata Trusts launched India’s largest screening drive for breast cancer in association with Prashanti Cancer Care Mission and Swasth India Foundation in Pune, targeting over 2.3 lakh women. In a similar initiative, in March 2017, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd, organized a breast cancer awareness program at Action Cancer Hospital in New Delhi as a mark to celebrate international women’s day.

