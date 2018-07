Automated Test Equipment Market Overview, Top Key Players, Size, Growth Analysis and Segments by Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Testing microprocessors are getting more difficult and time-consuming, as these devices are intended to take on more complex tasks, such as accelerating artificial intelligence computing, enabling automated driving, and supporting deep neural networks.

The market is majorly driven by growing demand for efficient power management, growing demand for the smartphone which is accelerating the market for semiconductors, and growing market of consumer electronics among others. A key factor is not just how individual components work, but how they work together in context with other parts of a system.

That also affects test coverage and it often requires that devices under test (DUTs) be physically brought or sent to a lab. Another major factor that drives the market growth is rising complexities in consumer electronics and reduction in manufacturing time and cost. However, technical limitation such as high competition among the industrial manufacturer and dynamic changes in the technology is hindering the growth of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1166

Major Key Players:

Chroma ATE Inc. (Taiwan)

Cobham Plc (U.K.)

Astronics Test Systems (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Teradyne Inc. (U.S.)

Advantest Corporation (Japan)

LTX-Credence Corporation (U.S.)

Roos Instrument Inc. (U.S.)

National instrument Corporation (U.S.)

Marvin Test Solution Inc. (U.S.)

Study Objective of Global Automated Test Equipment Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Automated Test Equipment Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Global Automated Test Equipment Market based on various factors- porters five force analysis, mega trend analysis, macroeconomic indicators etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by component, by type, by application and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Automated Test Equipment Market.

Target Audience:

OEM Manufacturer

Component Manufacturer

Hardware manufacturer

Software Manufacturer

Segments for Global Automated Test Equipment Market:

Global Automated Test Equipment Market can be segmented as follows:

can be segmented as follows: On the basis of component which comprises of industrial PC, mass interconnect, handlers, probers, and semiconductor.

On the basis of application the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunication among others.

Furthermore, on the basis of type the market is segmented into memory ATE, non-memory ATE, discreet ATE.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automated-test-equipment-market-1166

Regional Analysis of Global Automated Test Equipment Market:

North America is dominating the Global Automated Test Equipment Market with the largest market share in the region, and therefore accounting for 1,272.80 million in 2016 and is expected to grow over 1,564.94 million by 2022.

Global Automated Test Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.3% from 941.06 million in 2016 to $1,209.31 million by 2022. The Europe market for Global Automated Test Equipment Market is expected to grow at 3.3% CAGR (2016-2022).

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com