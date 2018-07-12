Artificial Intelligence Keynote Speaker Edgar Perez Hails UK Steps to Best US and China on Tech Race

Throughout history, there have been moments when the progress of technology has taken great steps forward, when a combination of the right tools, a capacity for innovation, and sparks of ingenuity lead to breakthroughs that transform how we live our lives. Executives in Kuala Lumpur, London, Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Mexico City and Hong Kong will acquire a comprehensive understanding of these technology trends and how they will impact business and society with Artificial Intelligence author and keynote speaker Edgar Perez.

New York City, NY, USA — How we produce and process information is critical to innovation, and our methods of recording and communicating information have themselves undergone great leaps. At the same time, tools for processing and making sense of large quantities of data have developed exponentially, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) representing the latest leap. In the same way that Gutenberg’s press ushered in a new era of growth, data-driven technologies such as AI will underpin our future prosperity.

The huge global opportunity AI presents is why the UK government identified AI and data as one of their Grand Challenges, in which the country could lead the world for years to come. The recently-announced Sector Deal is the first commitment from government and industry to realize this technology’s potential, outlining a package of up to £1 billion of support for the sector.

The Sector Deal sets out actions to promote the adoption and use of AI in the UK, and delivers on the recommendations of the independent AI review, ‘Growing the AI industry in the UK’, led by Professor Dame Wendy Hall and Jérôme Pesenti1 (currently at Facebook). Their review engaged widely with businesses, academia, investors and other stakeholders on ways to boost the UK’s emerging AI sector at home and across the world. It sets out proposals to improve the institutions that support AI in the United Kingdom, to build a skilled workforce, and to stimulate access to data, collectively the lifeblood of any AI business.

If there are critical areas in technology today that will greatly impact businesses for years to come, these are Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing. If there are examples of countries rising to the AI challenge, the UK effort tops the list of geographies announcing a nationwide proposal to lead the industry globally, says renowned AI instructor Edgar Perez (http://www.mredgarperez.com), presenter of programs in these subjects in Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, London, Mexico City and Hong Kong:

1. Deep Learning / Artificial Intelligence Workshop:

• Mumbai (July 19-20)

• Abu Dhabi (July 24-25)

• Hong Kong (August 15-16)

• Mexico City (August 22-23)

2. Quantum Computing Workshop:

• Abu Dhabi (July 26-27)

• London (August 6-7)

• Singapore (August 10-11)

• Hong Kong (August 17-18)

• Mexico City (August 24-25)

These programs go beyond technology, incorporating both short and long-term business impact; these courses allow participants to immediately capture the relevance and potential of these cutting-edge developments for their organizations.

The Deep Learning / Artificial Intelligence Workshop for Today’s Strategic Leaders focuses on practical applications of artificial intelligence for businesses using TensorFlow, the most widely-used deep learning framework from Google. Deep learning is already impacting every part of business today; in fact, PwC has warned that automation could replace 38% of all American jobs by 2030. Deep learning will continue to be a rich source of insights from ever-growing data sets being evaluated by powerful algorithms, enabling companies to make better decisions.

The Quantum Computing Workshop for Today’s Strategic Leaders will show CEOs how to learn to harness the opportunities unveiled by Quantum Computing, how to identify challenges and how to prepare their organizations for what the future holds. Powerful quantum computers will model all 19,000+ proteins in the human genome and simulate how new drugs can cure everything from the common cold to cancer.

ABOUT INSTRUCTOR EDGAR PEREZ

Edgar Perez is a great business speaker, a confident communicator and a world class motivator. Global executives have come to appreciate his wide-ranging insights on how they can better position their organizations for success through strong leadership and a comprehensive approach that links business strategy and disruptive technologies including artificial intelligence and deep learning, quantum computing and cyber security. A published author, keynote speaker and business consultant for private equity and hedge funds, he is Council Member at the Gerson Lehrman Group, Guidepoint Global Advisors and Internal Consulting Group.

Mr. Perez is author of The AI Breakthrough, How Artificial Intelligence is Advancing Deep Learning and Revolutionizing Your World (2018), Knightmare on Wall Street, The Rise and Fall of Knight Capital and the Biggest Risk for Financial Markets (2013), and The Speed Traders, An Insider’s Look at the New High-Frequency Trading Phenomenon That is Transforming the Investing World, published in English by McGraw-Hill Inc. (2011), Published in Mandarin by China Financial Publishing House (2012), and Investasi Super Kilat, published in Bahasa Indonesia by Kompas Gramedia (2012).

Mr. Perez has spoken at a number of global conferences, including Cyber Security World Conference (New York), Inside Market Data (Chicago), Emerging Markets Investments Summit (Warsaw), High-Frequency Trading Leaders Forum (New York, Chicago), MIT Sloan Investment Management Conference (Cambridge), CME Group's Global Financial Leadership Conference (Naples Beach, FL), Harvard Business School's Venture Capital & Private Equity Conference (Boston), and other public and private institutions.

Mr. Perez has been interviewed on CNN's Quest Means Business, CNBC's Squawk on the Street, FOX BUSINESS's Countdown to the Closing Bell, Bloomberg TV's Market Makers, and other major media outlets including The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.

Mr. Perez has addressed thousands of top executives around the world through keynote speeches and corporate training programs on quantum computing, artificial intelligence, deep learning, cybersecurity and financial trading. He contributes to The New York Times and China's Sina Finance.

Mr. Perez was a vice president at Citigroup, a senior consultant at IBM, and a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Co. in New York City. He managed Operations and Technology for Peruval Finance. Mr. Perez has an undergraduate degree in Systems Engineering from Universidad Nacional de Ingeniería, Lima, Peru (1994), a Master of Administration from Universidad ESAN, Lima, Peru (1997) and an MBA from Columbia Business School, New York, majoring in Finance and Management (2002). He belongs to the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society. Mr. Perez is an accomplished salsa and hustle dancer and resides in the New York City area with wife Olga, son Edgar Felipe and daughters Svetlana Sofia and Mary Olympia.