8th Annual DCD>Webscale, Bangalore on 18 & 19 July 2018

Interact and collaborate with leading Datacenter, Cloud, IT Infrastructure & senior IT decision makers and global thought leaders at the 8th Annual DCD>Webscale Event. DCD>Webscale|Bangalore will feature exceptional content, informative debates, and unrivalled networking opportunities with 800+ industry leaders at this technology infrastructure conference. The key speakers of the event include Shailendra Kumar Tyagi, Jurisdictional Director, Bengaluru (STPI, Ministry of Electronics & IT, Govt. of India), Jayesh Ranjan (Principal Secretary, ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana), Satyavathi Divadari (Vice President & Head of Information Security Risk Management, Wells Fargo EGS India) and many more.

Date: July 18th & 19th (Wednesday & Thursday)

Time: 8:00 am – 06:00 pm

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel, Brigade Gateway

