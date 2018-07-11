Surface Inspection Market as the New Industry Growth Driver

According to the new market research report the “Surface Inspection Market by Component (Camera, Frame Grabber, Optics, Lighting Equipment, Processor, and Software), Surface Type (2d and 3d), System (Computer System and Camera System), Vertical, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2022”, the market is estimated to reach USD 3.53 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2016 and 2022. The growing trend of electric aircraft and increasing demand for quality assurance and automation, and rising wages in China are the major drivers for the market.

Browse 66 market data tables with 54 figures spread through 153 pages and in-depth TOC on “Surface Inspection Market – Global Forecast to 2022”

Cameras expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Cameras held the largest share of the surface inspection market in 2015; this market is estimated to hold the biggest size between 2016 and 2022. Cameras play an important role in capturing the images from surface inspection systems. As a result, the increasing demand for high-quality images, image processing, and compactness has led cameras to hold the largest size of the market.

3D technique expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2022

The market for 3D inspection technique is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The ability of 3D techniques to overcome the limitations of 2D techniques and provide added advantages to the manufacturers to inspect beyond the 2 planes of a product as well as the height of the product among others has resulted in the replacement of the 2D surface inspection techniques with 3D inspection techniques by the manufacturers in the area of manufacturing and quality control.

Computer systems expected to lead the market for systems

Computer systems held the largest share of the surface inspection market in 2015. These systems are the oldest form of surface inspection and are simple to install and handle. Thus, computer systems held the largest market of the market.

APAC expected to be the fastest-growing market for surface inspection

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for surface inspection during the forecast period. Increasing automation across all industries, especially in the consumer electronics and automotive industries, is driving the growth of the market in this region.

Major players in the surface inspection market are ISRA VISION AG (Germany), AMETEK, Inc. (U.S.), Omron Corporation (Japan), Teledyne Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Microscan Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd. (Canada), IMS Messsysteme GmbH (Germany), and VITRONIC GmbH (Germany) among others.