Smart Agriculture Solution Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.2% through 2026

Research Report Insights offers a10-year forecast for global smart agriculture solution market between 2016 and 2026. In terms of value, market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.2% during forecast period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across 7 regions North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japanand Middle East and Africawhich influence the current nature and future status of the smart agricultural solution market over the forecast period.

This research report provides detailed analysisof smart agriculture solution market and offers insightson the various factors driving popularity of these products. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends and market structure. The market study provides comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on portable smart agricultural solutionacross different regions globally.

The market is witnessing growth in the adoption of smart agriculture solution which is driven by factors such as wide availability of low-cost Sensors, growing adoption of M2M- based monitoring and tracking across various industries and need to address soil erosion from intensive farming.

Thereport starts with an overview of the global smart agriculture solution market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the smart agriculture solution market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Global smart agriculture solution market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and region. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as hardware, software and service.On the basis of application, the market is segmented as automated machinery guidance control, tractor collision and obstacle detection, machinery safety and parameter monitoring, variable rate technology, building and premises surveillance.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market sizeanalysis forsmart agriculture solutionacross the different regions.The section provides a detailed analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity and BPS Analysis.

The next section highlightsdetailed analysis on of smart agriculture solutionacross various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the smart agriculture solutionincluding latest technological developments as well as service offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses degree at which drivers are influencing this market in each Region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico,and Rest of Latin America),Western Europe (Germany,UK,France,Italy,Spain,Nordic Countries, Rest of Europe and Benelux Countries), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland and rest of Eastern Europe), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China,India, ASEAN Countries, Australia & The New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Japanand Middle East and Africa (North Africa, South Africa, GCC Countries andRest of MEA).

This report evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the smart agriculture solutionmarket across various regions globally for the period 2016 –2026. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate global smart agriculture solutionmarket size, we have considered country-wise smart agriculture solution, country-wise smart agriculture solution sales, consumer spending, and adoption rates of smart agriculture solution across regions and revenue contribution of the top players. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the smart agriculture solution marketwill develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses, based on the technology trends.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

As previously highlighted, the global smart agriculture solution market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of component, application, and based on different regions are analysed in terms of basis point to understand individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends of the global smart agriculture solution market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global smart agriculture solutionmarket.

In the final section of the report, we include a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in smart agricultural solution portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the smart agriculture solutionvalue chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace.

Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in smart agriculture solution marketspace. Key competitors covered are Dirt Road Data, Inc., Iteris, Inc., CropMetrics LLC, Agribotix LLC, AgriSight, Inc., SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Granular, Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., Site-Specific Technology Development Group, Inc., AgJunction LLC.

Key Segments Covered

By Component

Hardware

Sensor Monitoring System

Smart Detection System

GPS Enabled Ranging System

Drones

Software

Service

Climate Information Service

Supply Chain Management Service

Others(System Integration, Maintenance and Consulting Service)

By Application

Automated Machinery Guidance Control

Tractor Collision and Obstacle Detection

Machinery Safety and Parameter Monitoring

Variable Rate Technology

Building and Premises Surveillance

Key Regions Covered

North America

S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of LATM

Western Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Nordic Countries

Benelux Countries

Rest of Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN Countries

ANZ

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

North Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Key Companies

Dirt Road Data, Inc.

Iteris, Inc.

CropMetrics LLC

Agribotix LLC

AgriSight, Inc.

SemiosBio Technologies Inc.

Granular, Inc.

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Site-Specific Technology Development Group, Inc.

AgJunction LLC

