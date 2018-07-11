Medical Imaging Equipment Market Is Expected to Increase to US$ 52 billion by2025

A research study titled, “Medical Imaging Equipment Market by product type and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025” published by crystal market research.

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis:

The global Medical Imaging Equipment Market is expected to be around $52 billion by 2025. This can be primarily attributed to number of factors such as the increasing incidence of target diseases (such as cancers and cardiac diseases), growing patient awareness about early diagnosis of diseases, increasing number of accident related severe injuries, and technological innovations in the field of medical imaging. However, growing adoption of refurbished medical imaging systems, dearth of skilled professionals, and high cost of medical imaging systems can hamper the growth of medical imaging equipment market. Conversely, development of low cost diagnostic imaging systems with a wide range of application areas and rising demand for imaging systems in emerging countries will bring in new growth opportunities for the key manufacturers in the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the key players are

Mindray Medical International Limited, Esaote SpA, Hitachi, Ltd., Carestream Health, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (acquired by Canon Inc.), General Electric Company, Shimadzu Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, and Hologic, Inc.

Click to Request a Sample:

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC0658

Medical Imaging Equipment Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of product, the X-ray imaging systems segment accounted for the largest share of the global medical imaging equipment market in 2016 and is projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Mammography systems market is poised to grow at a significant growth rate from 2017 to 2025 owing to digitalization of mammography equipment and ongoing technological advancements in the field of mammography.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Cardiovascular and thoracic segment occupied major share of the overall market in 2016. Further, the segment is projected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast. This large share can be attributed to rise in number of diagnostic procedures and the development of point of care ultrasound machines for the evaluation of cardiac diseases.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global medical imaging equipment market in 2016. Further, it is projected to maintain its leading position in the market throughout the forecast period. This large share can be attributed to advancements in healthcare infrastructure and rising disposable income of the people.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Analysis by Region

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Check discount offer for Report click on the link

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/HC0658

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

Judy S,

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com