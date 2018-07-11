Godrej Origins Vikhroli – New Residential Luxurious Upcoming Apartments in Mumbai

Godrej Origins Vikhroli in Mumbai builds world class living spaces for people with a comfort for life. A deep understanding of market needs and individual aspirations combined with a breadth of technical knowledge has endowed the Group with the expertise to deliver exactly what the client wants, sometimes even outdoing industry benchmarks.

Godrej Origins Vikhroli Mumbai Vikhroli is build up in the Vikhroli, The property is at a walking range from the Eastern Express Highway and is over 2 km away from the Vikhroli Railway Station. Furthermore, it is just 6 km away from the Eastern Freeway and around 12 km from the International Airport. It is located just nearer to the Thane. The project is very close to all the IT Fields of the locations in Vikhroli. Godrej Group has well planned about the infrastructure in giving the luxury look of the apartments. This project has sprawled across wide acres of green land to develop the residential apartments.

Godrej Origins Vikhroli Mumbai the Tree is offering 1BHK,2BHK, 3BHK, 4BHK residential luxurious apartments. The Buyers can select an Apartment according to their dreams of buying an Own Flat. Each Apartment is specified with the dimensions that are available in the range. The grand 1BHK Apartment ranges between 453Sqft to 545Sqft. The 2BHK Apartment has ranged from 743Sqft to 820Sqft. The Luxury 3 BHK Apartment has ranged from 858 Sq.ft to 1332 Sq.ft. The Modern 4 BHK apartment has ranged from 1690 Sq.ft.

Godrej Origins Vikhroli in Mumbai

The Tree Vikhroli is offering 1BHK, 2BHK, 3BHK and 4 BHK Apartments with the reasonable prices where each and every individual can become the owner of an apartment and lead a comfort life. The price of each apartment is 1BHK Apartments from 1.65Cr to 2 Cr, 2BHK Apartments in 2.75Cr to 3.20Cr and 3BHK Apartments in 3.25Cr to 5.80Cr,4 BHK apartment in 6.60Cr. The prices of the apartments are affordable and also there is no compromise in giving the best quality residential apartments in the reasonable prices.

