Global Toxoid Vaccine Market Research and Forecast, 2018-2023

Toxoid vaccine Market are biologically inactivated forms of native toxins. The market for toxoid vaccine is projected to be growing at a CAGR of 4.3% for the forecast 2018-2023. The most commonly used toxoid is tetanus toxoid, diphtheria-derived toxoids and other proteins are used occasionally. Diphtheria toxoid is produced globally in a standard fashion, in the US, production and testing procedures are specified in the Code of Federal Regulations. Diphtheria toxoid is manufactured both by large multinational vaccine companies and by developing countries for domestic use. Boostrix and Adacel are the examples and are approved for individuals 11 to 64 years of age.

The increasing number of reported cases of tetanus and diphtheria in developing economies is driving the growth of the market. Tetanus is an infectious disease caused by Clostridium tetani characterized by muscle spasms. About 10% of those infected expire while a large number become incapacitated due to bone fractures. Tetanus toxoid vaccine is used for tetanus prevention by developing immunity against the pathogen causing tetanus. Initially it was developed in 1924 and has resulted in a 95% decrease in the rate of tetanus in the US and is on the World Health Organization’s list of essential medicines. The low cost of tetanus vaccine is the other reason for the market growth.

The market restraints of the toxoid vaccine are the severe side-effects associated with toxoid vaccine which makes it less preferable. Bipolar and contractual nature of the market, falling profitability of vaccine manufacturing and lesser demands for these vaccines in the developed regions are hindering the growth of the market. In UK there were a total of 4 cases reported due to deprivation of tetanus vaccine. In US there were no reported cases of tetanus deprivation. Almost all cases of tetanus in the US are caused in people who have never been immunized or who have not had a tetanus booster shot within the preceding 10 years. However, government initiatives for vaccination programs in the developing economies will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

The toxoid vaccine market is segmented on the basis of disease, composition, form and end-user. On the basis of disease, the market is bifurcated into tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis. On the basis of composition the market is segmented into monovalent tetanus toxoid (TT), diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DtaP), diphtheria and tetanus (DT), tetanus and diphtheria (Td) and tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap). TaP and DT vaccines are used for age 6 years or smaller. The DTaP is formulated with inactivated polio–hepatitis B (Pediarix). Adult Td can be used to vaccinate individuals 7 years and older. Tdap vaccines are available for children between 10 and 18 years of age On the basis of enduser the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and government organizations. Government organization is the largest segment due to the healthcare vaccinations programs initiatives.

