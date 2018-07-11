Distribution Transformer Market Global Market Size, Share Growth, Trends and 2023 Forecasts Report

Power distribution network comprises all interconnections such as substations, circuits, switches, switchgears, and distribution transformers. Distribution transformers are highly significant in smart grid integration projects. The widening gap between supply and demand creates heavy demand for distribution transformers from emerging nations such as China, South Korea, and India as these nations lack proper power supply infrastructure.

Rapid residential expansion coupled with favourable inclination towards the integration of a sustainable electrical network will drive the distribution transformer market size. Moreover, the market is driven by various factors such as rise in transmission & distribution infrastructure investments and growth in renewable energy sector. This is mainly because, transformer systems are highly efficient transmission & distribution equipment. However, the growth of the market can be hindered by the due high initial capital cost of transformer and reluctance to replace aging Infrastructure.

Distribution Transformer Market – Segments:

Global Distribution Transformer Market is segmented in to 5 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation by Type : Pole Mounted, Pad Mounted, and Underground

Segmentation by Phase : Single & Three

Segmentation by Insulation: Oil– immersed and Dry

Segmentation by Power Range: 0–315kVA, 316-2499Kva, 2500-10000kVA and above 10000kVA