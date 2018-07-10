Vitamin D Market Is Expected to Grow at a Robust CAGR 11.20% by 2023

A research study titled, “Vitamin D Market by analog, end user and application- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023” published by crystal market research.

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis:

The Global Vitamin D Market was worth USD 1.28 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 3.32 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.20% during the forecast period. Vitamin D is a hormone that controls the calcium level in platelets. It assists in making the immune system strong and protect against illnesses and conditions, for example, heart problems, cancer, heart issues, osteomalacia, and osteoporosis. The major sources of vitamin D are the vitamin D2 that is present in mushrooms and wheat germ oil among others, and vitamin D3, which is found in fish oils, egg yolk, and liver. The developing attention to the deficiency of vitamin D and expanding suggestion by specialists and affiliations is boosting the demand in the market.

Analog Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of analog the market is segmented into such as vitamin D2 and vitamin D3. The most significant sources of vitamin D are the vitamin D2 that can be derived from wheat germ oil and mushrooms, and vitamin D3, which can be gotten from liver, fish oils and egg yolk.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Based on application the market is segmented into feed, pharmaceuticals, personal care, functional food & beverages, and pet food. The functional food & beverages portion overwhelmed the vitamin D market in 2014 because of expanding usage of vitamin D in functional food & beverages, for example, milk, cheese, and yogurt.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

Based on end users, the vitamin D market is segmented into adults, children and pregnant women. The rising commonness of diseases caused by deficiency of vitamin D and developing recommendation by doctors are some of the boosting factors of the vitamin D market.

By Region

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Analysis:

The Vitamin D market is highly competitive with leading players such as

ADM Animal Nutrition, Pfizer, BASF, DSM and Kraft Foods. The leading players in the market implement new product launches and expansions as their chief development methods.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

This market is anticipated to develop significantly, with growing usage of vitamin D in various applications and increasing opportunities in nations such as China, India, Brazil and Italy. In 2013, the North American region was the biggest market. The market in the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop at the highest growth rate amid the forecast period.

