Mobile Controlled Robots Market – Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

KUKA AG (Germany) is one of the major company in the global mobile controlled robots market. The company offers numerous robots designing & training especially for schools, universities and other educational institutes. It has manufactured a wide range of robot systems in industrial segment, robot controllers and others. Lockheed Martin is the prominent player in global mobile controlled robots. The company has designed varied types of robot into aerospace and defense services.

The Mobile Controlled Robots Market can be segmented on the basis of components, environment and end-user. By components the mobile controlled robots market consists of hardware and software. By hardware it consists of dual tone multiple frequency decoder, microcontroller and motor driver/controller. All kinds of dual tone multiple frequency decoder is used for decoding and detecting the 16 bit DTMF tone pairs to get 4 bit code as an output. IR sensors are used to detect the obstacle in the path of robots if it goes beyond the line of sight. It can be used to detect the infrared light from far distance and able to sense movement that makes them ideal for security purpose.

The study indicates the wireless technology such as wifi, bluetooth and radio frequency is fuelling the mobile controlled robots market. The continuous advancement in mobile technology is one of the significant reason boosting the mobile controlled robot market. According to the study, healthcare and pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The study indicates by environment ground accounts for large adoption of mobile controlled robots. In robotic process automation market by component segment, hardware acquires the largest market share.

Major Key Players:

iRobot Corporation (U.S.)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Lockheed Martin (U.S.)

Google, Inc. (U.S.)

Bluefin Robotics Corporation (U.S.)

Adept Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. (U.S.)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

ECA Group (France)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

The Mobile Controlled Robots Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 8 Billion by 2023, at 15% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Regional Analysis:

North America region accounts for largest share in Mobile Controlled Robots Market owing to high development in field of technology and presence of developed countries. Europe is one of the prominent player in the market of robotic process automation. Countries such as U.K., Germany and Italy are the major contributors in the market growth due to the rich manufacturing and automotive industry.

Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as fastest growing market during the forecast period. Development of Asian countries and demand for consumer electronic products is forcing the manufacturers to adopt a cost effective technology in the manufacturing process.

Segments:

Mobile Controlled Robots market is segmented on the basis of components, environment and end-user.

Mobile Controlled Robots Market by Components:

Hardware

Software

Services

Mobile Controlled Robots Market by Environment:

Aerial

Ground

Marine

Mobile Controlled Robots Market by End-User:

Healthcare

Warehousing & Logistics

Transportation

Others

