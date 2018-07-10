KrojamSoft, Inc. Solves File Management Problems with Long Path Tool

Santa Clara, CA (July 10, 2018) – KrojamSoft, Inc., Software Development Company, long path files are managed with long path tool, long path error fixer tool which enables the user to copy, rename and delete files and folders with very long paths. With long path tool, it is very easy for a programmer to handle errors such as Error cannot delete file or folder”, “The source or destination file may be in use” or “Cannot move file or folder”.

Long path tool helps the windows to locate the file with 32000 characters of the file name, the execution of files is very easy and fast which is enough for regular computer users and professionals. Through this shareware software, protection of computer users from file loss, malware, hardware failure and performance of the computer optimization is possible.

Long path tool software, enables the user to execute the files with long file name by clicking on the Long path tool option, a window will open with the list of files where file management of opening, renaming, copying and deleting of files are done. The user is allowed to download the latest version of the long path tool software from the website at free of cost.

About Long Path Tool:

Long path tool is a product from KrojamSoft, Inc., the company started in the 2000s in Santa, Clara, USA, specialized in developing the software. Long path tool is a system utility and user-friendly tool, where files and folders with long names are copied and deleted.

