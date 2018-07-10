EMDEX and ITmedicus release a new free Drug Information App on Android

EMDEX Nigeria, in partnership with ITmedicus, is pleased to announce the launch of free EMDEX Drug Information App on Google Play Store. The iOS version will be available soon. The two companies are also working together on several other apps specifically targeting Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

EMDEX is for healthcare professionals only. This Free version of EMDEX App has several unique functionalities, practice resources & tools including:

•Free CPD/CME program powered by mdBriefCase

•EMDEX RapidRx – Drug Therapy Management Newsletter

•Indication Index, etc.

Key features:

•Drugs details (Indications, Dosage & administrations, Contraindications, Precautions & warnings, Pharmacovigilance, Adverse effects, Advice to patients, Nursing action, Drug product descriptions & Pack sizes)

•Search Drugs (Search by Brand name, Generic name or Condition)

•Drugs by Brands (A-Z brands)

•Drugs by Generics (A-Z generics)

•Drugs by Classes

•Drugs by Conditions

•Favourite Drugs (Bookmark any brand names)

•RapidRx (Drug therapy management newsletter)

•Feedback (Can directly post your valuable suggestion, advice & comments)

•Advance search (Can choose different search categories)