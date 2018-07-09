MRI Coils Industry : Share, Market Size, Demand, Scope, Growth, Analysis And Forecast Report 2018
This report studies the global MRI Coils market status and forecast, categorizes the global MRI Coils market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-mri-coils-industry-2018/request-sample
The global MRI Coils market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- Aurora Imaging
- ESAOTE
- HITACHI Medical Systems Europe
- IMRIS
- Medspira
- Monteris Medical
- Noras MRI
- Philips Healthcare
- GE Healthcare
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-mri-coils-industry-2018
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Singapore
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Phased-array
- Quadrature
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Adult
- Pediatric
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of MRI Coils are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025