Global Automated Material Handling Equipment and Systems Market Size Study, By Product, Type, End-Use and Regional Forecasts, 2017-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

Pune, India, July 1, 2018:Global Automated Material Handling Equipment and Systems Market industry valued approximately USD 30.6 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The rising industrialization and real estate developments are the major reason behind the market growth. Additionally, rising demand for production capacities is also likely to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Product

• Robot

• Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

• Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems

• Automated Cranes

• Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)

End Use

• Automotive

• Food & Beverages

• Chemicals

• Semiconductor & Electronics

• Healthcare

• E-Commerce

• Others

Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

• Historical year – 2015

• Base year – 2016

• Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key players involved in the market are; Kion Group AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Hanwha Corporation, Kuka AG, Fives, Knapp AG, Murata Machinery, Ltd., SSI Schaefer Group, John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation and TGW Logistics Group GmbH. Majority of the market players are highly investing into R&D also trying to dominate the market by offering upgraded versions of currently being used devices.

Target Audience of the Automated Material Handling Equipment and Systems Market Study

• Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

• Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

• Venture capitalists

• Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

• Third-party knowledge providers

• Investment bankers

• Investors

