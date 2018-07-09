Epoxy Silanes Market 2018 | Global Industry Share, Segments & Key Drivers, 2023

Epoxy Silanes Market – Market Overview

Epoxy Silanes Market is a lucrative market and is expected to have a steady growth during the assessed years. Silanes are inorganic chemical compounds consisting of one or more silicon atoms. It is a colorless gas with a sharp repulsive smell similar to acetic acid. These compounds can be easily linked in organic and inorganic matrices which makes them efficient for the use in many applications. Epoxy Silanes are used in many applications such as paints & coatings, fiber treatment, adhesives & sealants, packaging and medical applications among others. They can also be used as adhesion promoters and for surface treatment of reinforcers and fillers.

The Global Epoxy silanes are segmented on the basis of their type, application and region. On the basis of the type the market is segmented into epoxy functional silanes. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into medical, packaging, fiber treatment, adhesives & sealants, and paints & coatings among others. Paints and coatings was the largest segment in 2017 and is expected to show the same trend during the forecast years.

According to the analysis of MRFR, the major market forces and trends driving growth of the Global Epoxy Silanes Market includes growing demand from the paints and coatings and the packaging industry. Moreover, the medical application is also expected to add to the revenue of the Global Epoxy Silanes Market during the forecast years. Furthermore, the increasing personal disposable income in the developing economies across the globe has augmented the construction and automobile sector which in turn is further expected to boost the growth of the Global Epoxy Silanes Market during the forecast period. In addition to this, the ability of Epoxy Silanes in enhancing the attributes of adhesives and inks is also expected to add to the market revenue.

Epoxy Silanes Market- Competitive Landscape

The Global Epoxy Silanes Market is a highly lucrative market driven by flourishing growth in building & construction, along with the propelling automobile industry. Evonik Industrie AG (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), PCC SE (Germany), Anhui Elite Industrial Co.,Ltd (China), NANJING UNION SILICON CHEMICAL CO., LTD (U.S.) among others are some of the major players operating in this market. Most of these market participants are adopting the organic and inorganic strategies such as capacity expansions, product innovation, merger and acquisition tactics to strengthen their production capacities and market presence. Taking account of these trends the global Epoxy Silanes Market is projected to witness considerable competition over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Asia pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast years. The region is anticipated to acquire more than half of the global market share in the assessed period. The increasing Globalization and urbanization in China and India is the major factor driving the market in this region. Moreover, the propelling investment in construction of residential and commercial infrastructure is substantially attributing to the demand for Epoxy Silanes Market in the region. Additionally, increasing population in China and India has brought in more demand for paints & coatings in the automobile and construction sector which is also a major factor in the market growth.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

16th February, 2016- Momentive Performance materials, has successfully completed the expansion of its NXT silanes manufacturing capacity in Leverkusen, Germany. The company, a wholly owned subsidiary of MPM holdings, invested around USD 30 million in the expansion project. This expansion is a part of the company’s strategy targeting especially the growing demand form the automobile industry. The expanded capacity is expected to help the company to cater to the growing demand from the automobile sector and also help them offer a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products.

16th March, 2018- Wacker Chemie AG, in line with their strategy to strengthen their position in Russia, is expanding their service portfolio in Moscow. The company is integrating a new laboratory dedicated for adhesive and sealants based on silane terminated polyethers mostly used in the construction industry. This technical center will help the company to comply with the demands of its consumers and also enhance their product portfolio.

