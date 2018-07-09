Dextrine Vegetable Adhesives Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014 – 2020

Adhesives are generally, the materials that are used for holding or joining two surfaces together. The raw materials used for the manufacturing of adhesives include both natural and synthetic materials. The natural materials majorly includes of starch and dextrin. The major constituent in these materials is polysaccharide that generates long chain glucose units on hydrolysis. These long chains of glucose may vary according to the materials that is been used. Dextrin vegetable adhesives find its major application in the paper industry, in corrugated paper and multiwall buildings among others.

Starch is a water soluble complex carbohydrate that is found in many vegetable products that include rice, corn, potatoes and wheat among others. By its chemical nature, starch is a hydroxyl function polymer that has specific adhesion to polar substrates. Starch that is derived from various vegetable sources, exhibit different rheological characteristics and adhesive properties. Dextrines are dextrorotatory water soluble polysaccharides that are derived from starch by prepolymerization and controlled acid hydrolysis. Dextrines differ in chemical structure and molecular weight depending on the conditions of the process and the starch that is used. Owing to these properties the color, solubility and adhesive properties of dextrines are affected. The applications that require moisture resistance prefer dextrines over starch.

Starch and dextrine adhesives are formulated with plasticizers to have a control on flexibility and inorganic fillers to have a hold over porous substrates that include paper, humectants to manage open time, preservatives to avoid bacterial attack and viscosity stabilizers. Borax is used as a rheology modifier, which is used to control tack time and viscosity.

Dextrine and starch are used for a wide range of non-structural applications, specifically for paper bonding. Some other applications include use in the mining industry as additives in the froth floatation, as printing thickener for dyeing and in foundry industry as green strength additives for sand casting. It is also used in the leather and paint industry as binders. In addition, it is used as a crisp enhancer for food processing, coatings and in food batters, it is used as coating agent and textile finishing to increase the weight and stiffness of textile fabrics, as a binding and thickening agent in the paper coating and pharmaceuticals.

