Surface Mount Technology Equipment Detailed Market Trends and Analysis segmented by Applications, Future Trends and Growth Prospects to 2022

Market Highlights:

In this rapidly changing environment, technology needs are ever increasing. Many countries are replacing their traditional approach of through-hole method by surface mount technology. The market trend towards the higher requirement of miniaturization has increased the surface mount technology market.

It has been observed from company reports that use surface mount technology equipment has resulted in increase of system sales in the recent years. This observation is being reported by CyberOptics Corporation in their fourth quarter. CyberOptics Corporation report says that the system sales has increased 57% year-over-year showing vigorous demand for their entire line of SMT inspection systems. The growing production of electronics hardware devices has led to a significant increase in Surface Mount Technology market. Whereas the higher costs of the Surface Mount Technology devices are restraining the surface mount technology market.

The Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market is growing rapidly over 8% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~4 billion by the end of forecast period. Cost reduction, high efficiency in the process and ability to provide the overall information and initiate early stage development for the products are the major driving factors of this market.

Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market Segmentation

The Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market has been segmented on the basis of equipment and end user industries. Looking through the industry segments it’s been observed that consumer electronics and telecommunication industry would expect a substantial increase in Surface Mount Technology Equipment sector. These industries are showing a positive growth towards Surface Mount Technology Equipment. The automotive sector has also shown a positive growth in Surface Mount Technology Equipment market due to increasing demand of technologically developed vehicles.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the product life cycle management market are- CyberOptics Corporation (U.S.), Fuji Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd.(Japan), Mycronic AB (Sweden), Assembly Systems (Germany), Nordson Corporation (U.S.), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), and Orbotech Ltd. (Israel) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for Surface Mount Technology Equipment market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that Asia-Pacific region would account for larger share in Surface Mount Technology Equipment sector followed by Latin America region.

Asia-Pacific countries like China and Korea have maximum number of electronic manufacturing companies which is the primary growth driver for the Asia-Pacific region. Also countries like China and India with high population makes easy availability for skilled labor.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Surface Mount Technology is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that Asia-Pacific region is dominated in Surface Mount Technology market followed by Latin America.

Asia – Pacific countries like China, India and Japan are ahead in the Surface Mount Technology market due to the higher availability of skilled labor and increasing penetration of high tech devices which require miniaturization. Countries like India and China with high population results in increasing consumer electronics demand which gives a booster to the use of Surface Mount Technology market.

