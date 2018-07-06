Durgapur Society of Management Science is geared up to offer a broader scope to its students

06 July 2018, West Bengal – The travel and hospitality sector in India has developed into a multi-faceted industry and has emerged as one of the key drivers of growth among the services sector in India. The World Travel and Tourism Council forecasts Indian tourism sector to grow at an annual average growth rate of seven per cent over the next decade. Keeping the importance of prospects in mind, every year several thousands of students queue up for seeking admission in Hospitality Management courses.

With a number of emerging colleges in east India, it can be challenging to find the right one. But with the latest technology, a globalized environment, advanced technology and infrastructure, DSMS can prove to be the right choice.

DSMS (www.dsmsindia.org), the premier management college under the aegis of Kazi Nazrul University, Asansol (KNU) and West Bengal University of Health Science (WBUHS) is offering Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), BBA in Travel & Hospitality, and Masters in Hospital Administration (MHA).

With research-oriented course structures and strong placement assistance cell, DSMS is geared up to offer a broader scope to the students. It offers a wonderful atmosphere, housed in a green campus and faculties who have proven themselves in their respective fields. Apart from this, DSMS also holds an exemplary academic track record of producing University medal winners year after year. DSMS has got the recognition from Higher Education Review as one of the Top 10 Promising Travel and Hospitality Institutes in India 2018.

“Our goal is to build the right attitude, skills and knowledge in every student, which will provide them confidence to overcome obstacles in their jobs, businesses, further studies or any ventures they want to pursue after completion of their academic courses”, says Mrs. Siuli Mukherjee, secretary of DSMS group of institutions.

DSMS offers a direct involvement of industry perspective in the curriculum, which proves to be of great assistance to students in gaining a holistic practical experience of their future profession. The faculty is constantly working towards providing better and more interactive education to the students by joining hands with industrial players across India.

DSMS has all the right ingredients to emerge as an academic hub not only for West Bengal and the neighbouring states like Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha and Northeastern states.

