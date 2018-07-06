Coowin Earns the Topmost Position As The Leading WPC Manufacturer And Supplier In China

Qingdao City, China, (July 07, 2018) – Established way back in 2000, the renowned China WPC factory, Coowin has been tagged as the topmost manufacturer and supplier of the wood plastic industry. With age-old experience in this sector and a dexterous team of professionals, it has reached the milestone to get recognized as one of the leaders in this field. Keeping a rapid growth since inception, this company not only sells products to China but also export to overseas market.

Coowin is widely engaged in producing, R&D, selling and developing the WPC materials to meet the ever-changing market demands. The products are exported to more than 80 countries, and this has fetched them a worldwide acclamation as a globally renowned WPC manufacturer.

Apart from being revered and relied upon in the wood plastic industry of China and other countries, Coowin also has been tagged as the top-notch composite deck supplier by the happy bunch of customers. The perfect equal mix of recycled wood fibers and recycled plastic is used to manufacture different types of composite decking, from hollow WPC decking to solid and 3D. They are produced using the advanced techniques that make the products durable and extremely sturdy. The customers can definitely get custom-made products from Coowin, according to their personal demands.

Apart from the high-quality products that this factory produces, their customer-centric approach is also noteworthy. To maximize and pursue only 100% satisfaction from customers, they ensure to flatter them with the most seamless services.

To know more, visit the official website http://www.coowinwpc.com/product/composite-decking.html

