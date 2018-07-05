PH Meter Market Is Expected to Increase to US$ 2.15 billion by 2023

A research study titled, “PH Meter Market by product, application and end-user- global industry analysis & forecast to 2023.” published by crystal market research.

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis:

The global pH meter Market was worth USD 1.32 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.15 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.60%. The pH meter is a device that measures acidity or alkalinity of water based solutions with the help of potential difference between its electrodes. The pH meter industry is driven by rising demand of these devices in various industries like agriculture, food processing, water treatment, mining, pharmaceuticals, etc. Besides this, rising health concerns, gastrointestinal diseases, and increase in awareness of test and treatment of various gastro related diseases and technological advancements in pH meters would boost the market.

The pH Meter Market Is Segmented As Follows:

PH Meter Market, By Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Bench Top meters

Portable pH Meters

Continuous pH meters

PH Meter Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Food Science

Bioprocessing

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Educational Laboratories

Environmental Research and Pollution Control

PH Meter Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Government and Academic Institutions

PH Meter Market, By Region, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

The Leading Players In Market Are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, Hanna Instruments, Danaher

Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Mettler Toledo, Horiba, PerkinElmer

and Metrohm USA.

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook & Trend Analysis

Due to its strict regulations regarding safety and quality of drinking water and presence of key players in market, North America consumes largest share in pH meter market. Strict regulations are imposed by United States Environment Protection Agency (EPA) regarding safety of drinking water. The Asia-Pacific region holds the second largest share in pH meter market owing to rising food & drug and environmental safety concerns. Europe’s sophisticated lifestyle & healthcare, high grade of Research & Development activities, rising environmental awareness and rising concerns regarding food and safety are various factors advancing market growth.

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the pH meter market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry pH meter market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the pH meter market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the pH meter market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the pH meter market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the pH meter market competition?

