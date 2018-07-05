Overview of Daehong Electric technology specialized in supplying Smart Energy Management System in Korea

Welcome to Dae Hong Electronic Co., Ltd. We have tried to keep up with the customers’ requirement with supplying only the best quality products on the basis of the technology and dependability accumulated over the years. And, we are sure that we will provide all of our loyal customers with state-of-the-art design, technology and production.

Furthermore, if you want to get the updated information, feel free to contact us. We will give you the answer immediately.

Dae Hong Electric Co., Ltd.; a pioneer of the domestic electronics industry, is proud of its high quality and technological capabilities due to its continuous research and development.

Strength of Dae Hong Electric

Numerous Customers of Various Industries (Refer to the right pictures)

40 years of experience in Site Service based on accumulated Know-how of Installation and Commissioning

Strength in Production

1. Well-lined Production Processing Equipment and Facilities

2. 40 years of experience in producing numerous and diverse products, accumulated skills, and thorough quality control and service Smart Energy Management System Manufacturer

Painting facility

Dae Hong Electric Co. Ltd.`s manufacturing facility realizing high-stability and reliability

Test & Inspection equipment

Test & inspection equipment

Featuring production facilities

Sheet metal

SALVAGNINI Shearing, Punching, and Bending Machine(S4-1254)

Painting

Powder Painting Equipment

Processing

NC Shearing & Press Brake Machine

BUS BAR

BUS BAR Double Off-Setting & Bending Machine

reliability

Main markets

Power plant

Korea thermal power companies & Korea hydro and nuclear power

Plant & Building

Samsung Engineering & Hyundai rotem projects

Shipbuilding and yard

Dae Woo Shipbuilding, Samsung Heavy industry, Hyundai Heavy projects

Plant & Building

Samsung Engineering & Hyundai rotem projects

Waste & Sewage treatment

Waste & Sewage treatment plant, Buffer storage tank, environment & resource, and hot-rolling facility. Motor Control Center Korea