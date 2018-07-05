Overview of Daehong Electric technology specialized in supplying Smart Energy Management System in Korea
Dae Hong Electric Co., Ltd.; a pioneer of the domestic electronics industry, is proud of its high quality and technological capabilities due to its continuous research and development.
Strength of Dae Hong Electric
Numerous Customers of Various Industries (Refer to the right pictures)
40 years of experience in Site Service based on accumulated Know-how of Installation and Commissioning
Strength in Production
1. Well-lined Production Processing Equipment and Facilities
2. 40 years of experience in producing numerous and diverse products, accumulated skills, and thorough quality control and service Smart Energy Management System Manufacturer
Painting facility
Dae Hong Electric Co. Ltd.`s manufacturing facility realizing high-stability and reliability
Test & Inspection equipment
Test & inspection equipment
Featuring production facilities
Sheet metal
SALVAGNINI Shearing, Punching, and Bending Machine(S4-1254)
Painting
Powder Painting Equipment
Processing
NC Shearing & Press Brake Machine
BUS BAR
BUS BAR Double Off-Setting & Bending Machine
reliability
Main markets
Power plant
Korea thermal power companies & Korea hydro and nuclear power
Plant & Building
Samsung Engineering & Hyundai rotem projects
Shipbuilding and yard
Dae Woo Shipbuilding, Samsung Heavy industry, Hyundai Heavy projects
Waste & Sewage treatment
Waste & Sewage treatment plant, Buffer storage tank, environment & resource, and hot-rolling facility. Motor Control Center Korea