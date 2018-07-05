Organic Honey Market are estimated to account for nearly US$ 160 Mn by 2017 to 2022

The global organic honey market will exhibit an impressive growth during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022, as projected by a recent research report of Fact.MR. Revenues from sales of organic honey across the globe are estimated to account for nearly US$ 160 Mn by 2022-end.

Demand for organic honey has witnessed a significant rise in various industries such as cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries, owing to its versatility and popularity as an ingredient in myriad products. Organic honey constituents with medicinal properties such as hydrogen peroxide forms a fundamental part of various medicines, which enable treatment of several health disorders. Currently, most of the food products comprise honey as an antioxidant, probiotic, and fermentation & clarifying agent. According to the WHO, over 1 Bn people, including adults, children and infants, were obese across the globe in 2016. Changing consumption patterns of consumers has accelerated the obesity epidemic. Numerous organizations have started focusing on spreading awareness among consumers about maintaining a healthy diet. As honey acts an alternative to sugar in various food products, its demand is likely to witness a surge in the foreseeable future.

However, adulteration practices by well-established market players while producing honey labelled as “organic” had evoked concerns among consumers regarding the product’s authenticity and quality. This has been significantly impacting small honey product manufacturers, resulting into a loss of consumers’ trust, which in turn might hinder the market expansion.

7 Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Organic Honey Market for Forecast Period 2017-2022

In terms of revenues, Europe will remain the most lucrative region for growth of the organic honey market. Approximately two-fifth revenue share of the global market will be account by Europe in 2016. However, demand for organic honey is estimated to witness a slight decline by 2022-end. Consumers in Europe are shifting their buying preferences toward organic products, of which manufacturing has little impact on the environment. Therefore, while planning business expansion strategies, European market players are increasingly focusing on understanding consumer behavior and purchasing patterns. Currently, majority of the European consumers are more inclined toward using organic honey as an alternative to sugar.

The organic honey market in North America and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will exhibit a relatively faster expansion than that in Europe through 2022. Revenues from the market in Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA) will remain low during the forecast period.

Based on types of organic honey, manuka honey will continue to be sought-after among consumers, followed by clover honey. Revenues from global sales of clover honey and manuka honey will account for over 40% share of the market during the forecast period. However, sales of manuka honey will register a comparatively faster expansion than those of clover honey through 2022.

On the basis of end use, revenues from organic honey sales in food & Beverage sector will continue to be significantly higher than combined revenues from those in cosmetic & personal care and pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals sectors. Food & Beverage is also projected to remain the fastest growing end use industry for organic honey during 2017 to 2022.

Wholesale/distributor, and modern trade are anticipated to retain their dominance among sales channels in the global organic honey market, in terms of revenues. Over two-third revenue share of the market will be accounted by organic honey sales in these two sales channels throughout the forecast period.

Although plastic containers are projected to be the fastest expanding packaging type for organic honey, revenues from glass jars will remain comparatively larger during 2017 to 2022.

Prominent market players profiled in the report include Barkman Honey LLC, Wedderspoon Organic Holdings, L.P., Heavenly Organics, LLC, North Dallas Honey Company L.P., Y.S. Eco Bee Farms, Wholesome Sweeteners Inc., Madhava Honey Ltd., Little Bee Impex, and Glorybee Inc.