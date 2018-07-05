Asahi Kasei Medical: New Strategies for blood purification

Düsseldorf, July 5, 2018 – On May 26, Asahi Kasei Medical, a leading manufacturer of products for hemodialysis and therapeutic apheresis treatment launched the first Apheresis Meeting Industry Symposium within the Industry Symposium program of the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress in Copenhagen. 500 participants joined the Symposium.

Therapeutic apheresis is used to treat a wide range of intractable diseases, such as autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, peripheral arterial disease, ulcerative colitis, neurological diseases or lipid disorders. Asahi Kasei Medical, founded in 1974 and the first company to globally introduce the hollow fiber separation technology, is offering therapeutic apheresis products that use membrane separation and selective adsorption technology to enable the treatment of many intractable diseases that cannot be treated using drugs. Therapeutic apheresis is increasingly used in the field of preventive medicine.

The membrane used in hollow fiber separation technology only permits plasma and proteins to pass through. Cellular components such as erythrocytes, leukocytes and thrombocytes are filtered out through the fine pores of the special hollow fibre membrane. Plasma and pathogenic substances can be removed, the plasma can be purified and returned to the patient.

During the Apheresis Meeting Industry Symposium, Professor Antonio Santoro (Bologna, Italy) chaired three sessions on Therapeutic Apheresis respectively held by Professor Lionel Rostaing (Grenoble, France), Dr. Alfonso Ramunni (Bari, Italy) and Professor Christoph Wanner (Würzburg University, Germany).

The first session by Professor Christoph Wanner titled “Lipid Apheresis and PCSK9-Antibodies:

Complementary or Competitive?” explained how high plasma Lipoprotein(a) levels are related with the risk of myocardial infarction in the general population and which preventive action the apheresis treatment exerts by removing Lipoprotein(a) from patient”s blood.

The second session, “Rheopheresis in peripheral artery disease” presented by Dr. Alfonso Ramunni, focused on removal of Fibrinogen from patient”s plasma and how it impacts peripheral vascular diseases such as Ischemic Diabetic Foot, Critical Limb Ischemia, Sudden Hearing Loss or Age-Related Macular Degeneration.

The third and last session, held by Professor Lionel Rostaing, “Desensitization in ABO incompatible kidney transplant candidates in order to achieve long term outcome” explained about apheresis treatment efficiency with graft survival in ABO incompatible patients.

ERA-EDTA (European Renal Association – European Dialysis and Transplant Association), founded in 1963 aims at fostering the advancement of science and clinical work in nephrology, dialysis, renal transplantation, hypertension and related diseases with a strong focus on bettering patient”s health. It counts 7, 253 members.

ERA-EDTA Congress is the International annual scientific event that gathers about seven thousand physicians from Europe and worldwide. This year”s Congress took place in Copenhagen on 24-27 May 2018.

Asahi Kasei Medical

Asahi Kasei Medical is one of the worldwide leading manufacturers of products for hemodialysis and therapeutic apheresis treatment. The company was founded in 1974 as part of the Asahi Kasei Group which employs 35,000 employees worldwide. Asahi Kasei Medical started its activity by producing and selling unique world leading dialyzers. In 1981, the company developed and started to sell filters for therapeutic apheresis and expanded treatment options to contribute to patient”s quality of life. Asahi Kasei Medical has expanded its network worldwide by establishing subsidiaries in Europe, Asia, America and today has about 2,200 employees worldwide.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation is a globally active diversified technology company with operations in the Material, Homes, and Health Care business. The Material division encompasses fibers & textiles, petrochemicals, performance polymers, performance materials, consumables, battery separators, and electronic devices. The Homes division provides housing and construction materials to the Japanese market. The Health Care division includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and acute critical care devices and systems. With approximately 35,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries.

Asahi Kasei is "Creating for Tomorrow" with all operations sharing a common mission of contributing to life and living for people around the world.

www.asahi-kasei.co.jp/asahi/en/ (http://www.asahi-kasei.co.jp/asahi/en/)

www.asahi-kasei.eu/ (http://www.asahi-kasei.eu/)