Sports Apparel Market to Reckon increasing valuation by the end of year 2023

The Sports Apparel Market Report covers in detail information of Global Strategies, market figures, Regional analysis and others. The report is easier to make a decision and can cover the required assessment and helps to drive the stronger business.

GLOBAL SPORTS APPAREL MARKET was valued at USD 144.74 Billion in the year 2017. Global Sports Apparel Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.13% from 2018 to reach USD 195.4 Billion by the year 2023. North America region holds the highest market share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific market is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period. At the country level, developed markets like China as well the emerging markets like India with highest population base holds the notable market share in 2017 and it is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

Nike Inc. (U.S), Adidas Group (Germany), PUMA SE (Germany), Fila Inc. (South Korea), Umbro International (U.K), BasicNet S.p.A. (Kappa) (Italy), Ralph Lauren Corporation (U.S), Converse (U.S) are some of the key players in the Sports Apparel market. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

Drivers:

Increasing consciousness about the fitness

Restraints:

Availability of low quality

Opportunities:

Increasing involvement of women’s in games and fitness

Challenges:

Increasing number of fake products

The Global Sports Apparel Market is segmented by user, by platform, by region in projected years. Amongst various platform segment, online stores are expected to hold the highest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the year 2018-2023.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Sports Apparel Manufacturers, Distributors and Retailers

Research and Consulting organization

Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations

End-use industries

Regulatory bodies, policy actors, and consumers.

By User

Kids

Men

Women

By Platform

Online Stores

Retail Stores

Factory/Brand Outlets

Supermarket

Showrooms

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Key Market Players

Table Of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Vision

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Market Scope

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research

2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews

2.2. Market Size Estimation

2.2.1. Bottoms-Up Approach

2.2.2. Top-Down Approach

2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. Research Assumptions

2.4.1. Assumption

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Challenges

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Patent & Standards

5. Industry Trends

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6. Sports Apparel Market, By User

6.1. Kids

6.2. Men

6.3. Women

7. Sports Apparel Market, By Platform

7.1. Online Stores

7.2. Retail Stores

7.2.1. Factory/Brand Outlets

7.2.2. Supermarket

7.2.3. Showrooms

8. Geographical Analysis

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. U.K.

8.3.4. RoE

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. India

8.4.4. RoAPAC

8.5. RoW

8.5.1. Latin America

8.5.1.1. Brazil

8.5.1.2. Argentina

8.5.1.3. Rest of Latin America

8.5.2. Middle East and Africa

9. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product write Up, Recent Developments)

9.1. Nike Inc. (U.S)

9.2. Adidas Group (Germany)

9.3. PUMA SE (Germany)

9.4. Fila Inc. (South Korea)

9.5. Umbro International (U.K)

9.6. BasicNet S.p.A. (Kappa) (Italy)

9.7. Ralph Lauren Corporation (U.S)

9.8. Converse (U.S)

(A brief overview of another 13 companies is also provided)

10. Competitive Analysis

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Positioning of Key Players

10.3 Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

10.3.1. Investments & Expansions

10.3.2. New Product Launches

10.3.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.4. Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships

11. Appendix

11.1. Questionnaire

11.2. Available Customizations

11.3. Upcoming Events (Trade Fair, Exhibitions, Conferences)



