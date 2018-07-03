Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis, size, sales and Forecast by 2024

Rising demand for three dimensional integrated circuit used extensively across various miniature semiconductor devices is one of the important factor anticipated to boost the demand for thin wafer processing and dicing equipment in the coming years. Three dimensional integrated circuit are increasingly adopted across various space constrained applications including portable consumer electronic devices, sensors, MEMS and industrial products as it increases the overall performance of the products in terms of speed, durability, low power consumption, light weight and memory. Moreover, three dimensional integrated circuit also helps to reduce the area of consumption in a printed circuit board and in turn enables extensive cost reduction. Thin wafer of thickness 20 um – 50 um is an integral part of the three dimensional integrated circuit technology. Thus, anticipated increasing demand for three dimensional integrated circuit in turn is predicted to boost the demand for thin wafer processing equipment during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

Report For Report Sample: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/sample/110114607/Thin-Wafer-Processing-and-Dicing-Equipment-Market

For the purpose of providing an exhaustive analysis of the thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market across the globe, the market has been segmented on the basis of application, dicing technology, wafer size and geography. Thin wafer finds are used extensively across various application sectors including logic and memory, MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), power device, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) and CMOS image sensor. Moreover, different technology used in the process of dicing thin wafer including blade dicing, laser dicing and plasma dicing is also covered within our scope of research. Different laser dicing procedure such as laser ablation and stealth dicing has also been considered to track the market estimate of laser dicing technology. In addition, different application and dicing technology segment has been further classified on the basis of wafer thickness such as 750 μm, 120 μm and 50 μm. Furthermore, information relating to the current market trend and future expected market growth of the application, technology and wafer thickness segment across different regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America is also provided within the report.

The major players in the thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market have been profiled competitively across the different broad geographical regions. In addition, the report also provides competitive analysis of the market players in which the leading strategies adopted by the key players to maintain their leading position in the market and the market share of the leading players in terms of percentage has also been highlighted in this report. Further, market attractiveness analysis in respect of application, dicing technology, wafer thickness and geography is also provided in this report in order to provide deep insight regarding the market.

The report also provides assessment of different drivers that is impacting the global market, along with the restraints and opportunities that are anticipated to affect the demand of thin wafer processing and dicing equipment in the coming years. For each segment (such as application, dicing technology and wafer size), market dynamics analysis has also been provided in this report. All these factors helps in determining different trends that has been impacting the overall market growth. Moreover, after taking into consideration all this factors, an extensive analysis of the region wise growth parameters of thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market along with the overall assessment during the forecast period of 2016 – 2024 has been also been furnished within this report. Furthermore, the report includes porter’s five forces analysis in order to understand the level of competition exist within the industry. Moreover, various wafer thinning and packaging constraints coupled with advanced packaging trend that are anticipated to affect the demand of the thin wafer processing and dicing equipment is also covered within our scope of research.

Request Report Discount: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/discount/110114607/Thin-Wafer-Processing-and-Dicing-Equipment-Market

Some of the major players operating the thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market includes Disco Corporation (Japan), Plasma Therm LLC (USA), Tokyo Electron Ltd (Japan) and EV Group (Austria) among others.

The thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market has been segmented as follows:

Global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market, by Application

• Logic and Memory

• MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems)

• Power Device

• RFID (Radio Frequency Identification)

• CMOS Image Sensor

Global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market, by Dicing Technology

• Blade Dicing

• Laser Dicing

• Plasma Dicing

Global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market, by Wafer Thickness

• 750 μm

• 120 μm

• 50 μm

Global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market, by Geography

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K

o Germany

o Eastern Europe including Russia

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Taiwan

o Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o United Arab Emirates

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America