Tank Liners Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends 2025

A tank’s internal structure presents exceptional challenges for protective coatings. Even a primer coating is not a complete solution and may result in leakage or spillage. Tank liners refer to the finishing coating applied on tanks in order to minimize the corrosion and resulting failure of the primer coating. Some of the key issues faced in tanks include limited protection for the tank fabric and the risk of the stored product getting contaminated. In order to deal with these difficulties, tank lining products of different materials exhibiting exceptional anticorrosive performance and chemical resistance are required. Tank lining is often used as a finish coat in combination with anti-corrosive primers. This makes cleaning after spillage easier and also ensures the long-lasting effectiveness of the coating system.

Surface preparation is accomplished prior to the tank lining process. In order to protect the freshly blast-cleaned steel during the application of paint; a holding primer is required while applying the coating onto steel tanks and vessels. This must be compatible with the tank lining system and become an integral part of the total coating system. Storage tanks are used to stock products over long periods of time. The material selection for the tank lining depends on the type of fluid stored inside. Thus, proper selection is needed to avoid the softening or even failure of the primer coating. The lifespan of a tank lining is around 8 years. In the course of this time, several external influences may change, making predicting the future highly difficult.

Key challenges faced by the tank lining market vary greatly between industries depending on the chemical stored to the difference in temperature. As tanks are a source of revenue, it is not desirable to take them out of service for programmed maintenance. A coating system with an extended lifetime creates an excellent economic advantage without any breakdown, spillage, or leaks. Effective tank lining cuts down the storage cost if the correct procedures for preparation and application are followed. Minor maintenance can be carried out without recoating the whole tank.

Tank liners can be segmented on the basis of application into the following groups: water tanks, fuel tanks, and others. Tank liner materials are widely used in several industries such as chemicals, oil & gas, and water storage & treatment. By tank lining material type, the market can be segregated into the following sections: epoxy tank lining, synthetic rubber, polypropylene lining, and others. Several companies involved in the tank lining business normally sign short-term or long-term contracts with the fuel or water storage entities.

