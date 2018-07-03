Organic Personal Care Product Market is Set to Value USD 27.08 Billion by 2024

The global Organic Personal Care Product Market to reach USD 27.08 billion by 2024. The personal caremarketis driven by a rise in awareness and benefits associated with personal care products. Improved standard of living coupled with rising disposable income of middle-class population in emerging countries of Asia Pacific such as India and China is anticipated to drive growth of this market.

Skincare segment holds the larger revenue share of the market, followed by other segments such as hair care and oral care. The market is expected to witness growth over the forecast period with an increasing inclination of consumers towards organic products. Over the coming years, increasing penetration of these products coupled with product availability and the strengthening of distribution channels is expected to benefit the market.

Personal care products market is observing a standard shift from petrochemicals derived ingredients to organic personal care products. The market is mostly driven by growing health awareness about the health hazards associated with the use of synthetic personal care products, which consists of chemicals such as parabens, petroleum-based chemicals, phthalates, and aluminium salts. Strengthening of distribution channels and new product launches emerging economies is expected to generate growth in the market.

North America commands the highest share in the organic personal care product market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to witness relative fast growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing consumption of personal care products in countries such as China and India.

Hexa Research has segmented the global organic personal care products market based on product and region:

Segmentation by product, 2014 – 2024 (USD Billion)

• Skin Care

• Hair Care

• Oral Care

• Others

Segmentation by region, 2014 – 2024 (USD Billion)

• North America

• US

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Southern and Central America

• Brazil

• Middle East and Africa

