Lubricants Market 2018 | Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2023

Synopsis of Lubricants Market:

Lubricants are used to reduce heat and wear between contacting surfaces in relative motion. They are indispensable to the proper functioning of machinery because reduce tear and wear between different moving parts. In industrial machinery, they are used to reduce the downtime operations, hence improve the overall productivity of the machine. They possess excellent properties such as rust and corrosion protection, demulsibility, and extended equipment life, which make them suitable for use in numerous end-use application such as marine, construction, industrial, automotive, and others.

As Per Our Analysis, some of the important market factors and trends identified in the global lubricants market are rising industrialization, increasing automotive production & sales, continuous growth of the construction sector. Furthermore, rising mining and construction activities in the developing and developed countries are expected to give a new momentum to the market growth. Increasing disposable income along with rising automotive production & sales across the globe is estimated to fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, expansion of manufacturing units in order to meet the growing demand for various goods are heavily dependent on the machinery and industrial equipment, which are further utilized lubricants for better efficiency. With this aforementioned reason, the market is estimated to register a healthy growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing oilfield chemicals demand on account of rising exploration and drilling activities are estimated to propel the growth of the market. Moreover, increased research and development activities to mitigate the harmful effect of synthetic lubricants on the environment results in the development of bio-based lubricants, which is further predicted to drive the growth of the market over the estimated period.

Segmentation:

The Global Lubricants Market is categorized on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of the type, the market is classified into mineral oil, bio-based, and synthetic lubricants. On the basis of the application, the Lubricants Market is categorized into industrial, automotive, marine, construction, and others. Industrial segment is further classified into metalworking fluids, general industrial oils, process oils, and industrial engine oils. Automotive segment is categorized into gear oil, passenger vehicle oils, heavy-duty engine oils, hydraulic & transmission fluids, and others. On the basis of the region, the market is classified into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Lubricants Market is spanned across five regions, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest Lubricants Market and is predicted to grow a healthy CAGR due to the expansion of various end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and other transportation sector, over the forecast period. The demand for Lubricants is estimated to surge in various countries of the Asia Pacific such as India, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Australia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, China, and Taiwan on account of increasing passenger car sales along with rising automotive manufacturing base from international manufacturers. In addition, increasing industrialization in developing countries, the presence of inexpensive raw material, labor & land, and soberly stringent regulatory framework are some other factors for the regional growth of Lubricants Market over the assessment period.

Asia Pacific Lubricant Market is followed by Europe, which is further trailed by North America. In Europe, numerous countries such as Germany, Russia, U.K, Italy, Poland, and France have emerged as the major contributors to the regional Lubricants Market growth and is estimated to continue their dominance over the forecast period due to the wide utilization of lubricants in mining and quarry applications. The North American Market is segmented into the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. accounted for the largest market share on account of increasing onshore as well as exploration activities along with increasing demand from oilfield chemicals. Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, and Guatemala are expected to register a moderate growth due to increasing automotive production and sales along with increasing consumer spending on passenger cars. The Middle Eastern and African countries such as Qatar, Oman, Turkey, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are predicted to witness a strong demand on account of booming building & construction sector in this region. Moreover, increasing tourism activities along with rising commercial and residential construction are estimated to drive the regional market growth.

